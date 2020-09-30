STRATTANVILLE — The old saying that speed kills was very evident in Clarion Area’s continued dominance over rival Clarion-Limestone in girls’ volleyball as the Lady Cats cruised to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-6 victory over the Lady Lions Tuesday night.
“They have a very strong team and Shari (Campbell) does a nice job with their program,” said C-L head coach Kelly Dungan. “I honestly think they have a good chance of going all the way to the state championship.”
Clarion, ranked No. 1 in Class A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll, bolted to a 15-2 lead with the only two C-L points coming via a pair of service errors from Clarion. After a C-L timeout, the Lady Cats closed out the opening set with a 10-5 advantage to set the final score or 25-7.
C-L (3-2) would hold leads of 4-3 and 5-4 in the second set. A C-L service error after a 5-5 tie gave the lead back to Clarion which they would never give up the rest of the way. Clarion took the second set 25-11.
“It’s tough going against the type of speed they have,” said Dungan. “We’re not used to that, so we weren’t able to get anything going tonight.
Clarion jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the third set in running away with the 25-6 victory to close out the match.
Ruby Smith paced C-L with two kills and two blocks. Cassidy Makray added one kill. Abby Himes served for three points with one ace.
Korrin Burns put away 15 kills with 10 points and three aces for Clarion. Erica Selfridge added eight kills with 11 points and five aces. Aryana Girvan and Payton Simko each put away five kills. Jordan Best served for 14 points with three aces while Brenna Campbell handed out 24 assists with eight points and four aces.
“I told the girls before the game that it didn’t matter what the scores were that if we played together and as a team that’s what mattered the most,” said Dungan.
The Lady Lions host Keystone Thursday, then Redbank Valley next Tuesday.
In last week’s match:
THURSDAY,
Sept. 24
C-L rallies
past Union
After dropping the first set, visiting Clarion-Limestone rallied for a 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 victory over the host Damsels.
Ruby Smith had a big game for the Lady Lions, who improved to 3-1, with eight kills, four blocks, and six aces. Emma Smith also added six kills. Kendall Dunn handed out 18 assists. Brooke Kessler served for five aces while Janelle Pezzuti and Abby Himes each picked up 13 digs.
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 11 kills while serving for three aces. Hailey Kriebel added nine kills with four aces, and Keira Croyle added three kills with three aces. Morgan Cumberland added 26 assists
C-L won the JV match in three sets.