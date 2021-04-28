STRATTANVILLE — Hosting Karns City and Union Tuesday afternoon, the Clarion-Limestone track and field teams earned a split decision.
The Lions (1-5) won their first meet with a 90-55 win over Union while losing to Karns City, 97-53. The Lady Lions (2-4) were similar, beating Union (91.5-51.5) and losing to Karns City (80-70).
Both teams run Saturday at the Redbank Valley mini-meet with Union and Punxsutawney.
Next Thursday, C-L heads to North Clarion.
For the Lions, overall wins against both teams went to Ty Rankin in the 1,600-meter run (5:20), Braden Rankin in the 3,200 (11:59), Ryan Hummell in the javelin (144 feet, 8 inches), Cooper Shall in the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches) and Jason Ganoe in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches).
The Lady Lions got a quadruple win day from Morgan McNaughton, who was the overall winner in the 1,600 (6:00), 3,200 (14:38) and 800 (2:41) while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (12:20) with Emily Jamison, Maya Shook and Jess McCracken.
Brooke Kessler doubled in the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) while Lauren Hartle won the triple jump (28 feet, 10 inches). Ruby Smith won the javelin (101 feet, 4 inches).
In other meets:
SAT., April 24
C-L runs at
Punxsutawney
At Punxsutawney, both teams competed in a five-team meet with the hosts, Johnsonburg, DuBois Central Catholic and Redbank Valley.
The Lady Lions grabbed two firsts with the Lions winning one event. For the Lady Lions, Brooke Kessler won the long jump (17 feet, 3 1/2 inches) and Lauren Hartle won the triple jump (31 feet, 5 1/2 inches). The Lions’ 4x400 relay of Anthony Slike, Logan Leadbetter, Keidon Smith and Braden Rankin won with a time of 3:53.31.
Also for the girls, Kessler added a second in the javelin and third in the high jump, and Hartle a fourth in the long jump. Ruby Smith was third in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
For the boys, Hummell was runner-up in the javelin, Rankin finished third in the 1,600 run, and Smith and Slike were fifth and sixth respectively in the 400 dash.
Jason Ganoe finished second in the 300 hurdles. Brock Smith and John Burke were 2-3 in the long jump with Smith also finishing fourth in the high jump. Cooper Shall was fifth in the long jump and sixth in the 200 dash. Joe Hemm finished fifth in the triple jump.
THURS., April 22
Moniteau
sweeps C-L
At West Sunbury, both C-L teams lost to the hosts, 93-56 for the boys and 112-39 for the girls.
For the Lions, Ty Rankin tripled and Braden Rankin doubled with wins. Ty Rankin won the 800 (2:27) and 1,600 (5:21) runs as well as running a leg on the uncontested 4x800 relay with Cody Whitling, Keidon Smith and Braden Rankin.
Braden Rankin added a win in the 3,200 run (10:53) while finishing second in the 1,600 run.
Cooper Shall finished third in the 200 dash, and triple and long jumps.
For the girls, Brooke Kessler doubled with wins in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). The 1`foursome of Lauren Hartle, Emily Jamison, Emma Smith, Ruby Smith also won the 4x400 relay.
Morgan McNaughton was second in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Ruby Smith was runner-up in the javelin and Hartle was second in the triple jump.