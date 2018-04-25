SENECA — Both Clarion-Limestone track and field teams came away with wins in Monday’s matchup at Cranberry. The Lions improved to 4-1 with a 92-52 win while the Lady Lions picked up their first victory with a 79-71 win.
Wednesday, both teams host Karns City. Next Tuesday and Thursday, they host Union and travel to North Clarion.
The Lions won 12 events against the Berries with Austin Newcomb and Riley Hummell qualifying for districts in the 110-meter hurdles and shot put respectively.
Newcomb was a triple-winner in the 110 hurdles (15.6), 300 hurdles (44.3) and triple jump (40 feet, 7 1/2 inches) as was Hummell, who won the shot put (43 feet, 1 3/4 inches) and javelin (160 feet) while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:42) with Andrew Forrest, Braden Rankin and Brenden Makray.
Makray also won the 400 dash (54.9) while Kyle Kerle won the 200 dash (24.3) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
The 4x400 relay of Justin Goodman, Will Silvis, Matt Coleman and Patrick Johnson won in 4:55. Also winning for the Lions were Jimmy Gunning in the discus (110 feet, 11 inches) and Trenton Keighley in the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches).
Forrest added seconds in the 800 and 1,600 along with a third in the 3,200 run. Rankin was runner-up in the 400 dash and Tre Haines finished second in the 100 dash. Jordan Pezzuti added seconds in the pole vault and high jump.
The Lady Lions got a district-qualifying run from their 4x100 relay of Erica Hetrick, Anna Kennemuth, Abby Reed and Rachel Greeley with a time of 53.7 seconds.
Reed was a triple-winner, adding wins in the pole vault (7 feet) and high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while finishing second in the triple jump.
Greeley added a win in the 300 hurdles (54.2) while finishing second in the 200 dash. Hetrick won the triple jump (32 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and finishing second in the long jump and 100 dash.
Also winning were Maddy Craig in the javelin (84 feet, 4 inches) and Ali Girt in the shot put (25 feet, 7 3/4 inches). Craig added a second in the 100 dash.
The Lady Lions also won the 4x400 relay.
Hannah Rittenhouse was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, and Abby Simpson was second in the discus and pole vault, and third in the javelin.
In last week’s meet:
WEDNESDAY, April 18
Moniteau sweeps C-L
At West Sunbury, both C-L teams lost to the hosts as the Lions lost 95-44 and the Lady Lions fell 89-61.
The Lions won four events with Kyle Kerle having a hand in all three. He won the 200 dash (24.5) and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) while running a leg on the 4x100 relay (47.0) with Nick Cyphert, Riley Hummell and Austin Newcomb. Kerle also added a second in the 400 dash.
The other win came from Hummell in the javelin (154 feet, 10 inches).
Newcomb added seconds in the 100 dash, 300 hurdles and triple ump while Cyphert was second in the 200 dash. Also finishing second were Jason Ganoe in the long jump, Jordan Pezzuti in the 800, Braden Rankin in the 3,200 run and Trenton Keighley in the pole vault.
Rachel Greeley, Erica Hetrick and Abby Reed were triple-winners for the Lady Lions. Hetrick won the 100 dash (14.0) and long jump (13 feet, 9 1/2 inches), Greeley won the 300 hurdles (53.3) and 200 dash (28.7), Reed won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (37 feet, 4 inches), and all three joined Maddy Craig on the winning 4x100 relay that crossed the line in 55.3 seconds.
Also winning for the Lady Lions were Hannah Rittenhouse in the 3,200 run (13:50) and Keary Henry in the 800 run (2:53).
Hetrick was also second in the triple jump, Reed was third in the pole vault and Craig finished second in the javelin.
Anna Kennemuth finished second in the 400 dash and third in the 100 dash while Megan Stahlman adding thirds in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.