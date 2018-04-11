STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone earned a split decision on the track against visiting Redbank Valley Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex. The Lions edged the Bulldogs, 82-68, while the Lady Lions dropped a 97-53 decision to Redbank Valley.
The Lions improved to 2-0 going into Thursday’s meet at Clarion, sparked by a quadruple-win performance from Austin Newcomb and triple-win day from Andrew Forrest.
Newcomb and Kerle teamed up with Tre Haines and Nick Cyphert to win the 4x100-meter relay in 47.5 seconds. Newcomb added wins in the 110 hurdles (17.4), long jump (18 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and triple jump (D9-qualifying 41 feet) while Forrest won the 800 (2:17), 1,600 (5:17) and 3,200 (11:56) runs.
Kerle won the 400 dash (55.3) while qualifying for districts with runner-up finishes in the 200 dash and high jump.
Also for the Lions, Riley Hummell won the javelin with a district-qualifying throw of 146 feet. Ben Smith won the shot put (37 feet, 11 inches) and Hercules Donahue won the 300 hurdles (48.4).
Keaton Kahle paced the Bulldogs with a triple-win day in the 100 and 200 dashes (11.1 and 23.3) while running a leg in the winning 4x400 relay.
For the Lady Lions (1-1), Rachel Greeley was a triple-winner. She took the 200 dash (29.2) and 300 hurdles (54.4) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (58.1) with Erica Hetrick, Abby Reed and Madi Craig.
Reed also won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches) while Keara Henry won the 200 dash (25.5).
Next week, both teams travel to Moniteau Wednesday.
In last week’s meet:
FRIDAY, April 6
C-L splits opener with
A-C Valley
At home in a meet moved two days because of weather, Clarion-Limestone split its opener with A-C Valley. The Lions routed the Falcons, 116-34, while the Lady Lions dropped an 85-65 decision.
In the Lions’ win, Andrew Forrest and Kyle Kerle were quadruple winners. Forrest won the 800 run (2:26), 1,600 run (5:08) and 3,200 run (11:52) while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (9:52.8) with Brenden Makray, Riley Hummell and Braden Rankin. Kerle won the 200 dash (25.0), 400 dash (55.9) and high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay, which ran a district-qualifying time of 41.3 seconds, with Tre Haines, Nick Cyphert and Austin Newcomb.
Newcomb was a triple-winner, adding wins in the 100 hurdles (17.6) and triple jump (39 feet, 5 1/2 inches, district-qualifying) while finishing second in the long jump.
Hummell added a win in the javelin (141 feet, 3 inches), Haines won the 100 dash (11.6) while finishing second in the triple jump, Ben Smith won the shot put (36 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and finished second in the javelin, Mitch Knepp won the discus (96 feet, 5 inches) and Trenton Keighley won the pole vault (8 feet).
Hannah Rittenhouse was a triple-winner for the Lady Lions, taking the 1,600 (6:39) and 3,200 (14:11) runs while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay with Keara Henry, Sydney Simpson and Sarah Acree.
Erica Hetrick won the triple jump (31 feet, 1/4 inch) and was second in the long jump. Abagail Reed won the pole vault (8 feet) and finished second in the triple jump. Adding seconds were Acree in the 1,600 run, Anna Kennemuth in the 400 dash and Rachel Greeley in the 200 dash.
