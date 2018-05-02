STRATTANVILLE — Both Clarion-Limestone track and field teams turned in lopsided wins against visiting Union Tuesday afternoon.
The Lions improved to 5-2, winning all but three events, in a 117-32 win while the Lady Lions improved to 2-5 with a 108-42 win, taking firsts in all but three events.
For the Lions, Austin Newcomb and Kyle Kerle were quadruple winners, with Newcomb taking wins in the 110-meter hurdles (15.8), 300 hurdles (44.3) and triple jump (38 feet, 9 1/4 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (46.1) with Tre Haines, Nick Cyphert and Kerle.
Kerle added wins in the 200 dash (24.7), 400 dash (58.4) and high jump (5 feet, 8 inches).
Andrew Forrest was a double-winner in the 1,600 (5:08) and 3,200 (13:41) runs. He was also part of the winning 4x800 relay (14:02) with Brenden Makray, Hummell and Braden Rankin.
Hummell came up big with a winning javelin throw of a season-best 188 feet.
Also winning for the Lions were Haines in the 100 dash (11.6), Makray in the 800 run (2:16), Ben Smith in the shot put (37 feet) and Jimmy Gunning in the discus (104 feet, 2 inches).
The Lady Lions had two quadruple winners in Abby Reed and Rachel Greeley, and two triple winners in Anna Kennemuth and Erica Hetrick.
The above four won the 4x100 relay in 53.6 seconds while Greeley and Kennemuth teamed up with Keara Henry and Taylor Aites to win the 4x400 relay in 4:57.
Greeley added wins in the 200 dash (28.9) and 300 hurdles (53.0) while Reed added wins in the triple jump (34 feet, 2 inches), high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and pole vault (9 feet).
Kennemuth won the 400 dash (1:11.7) with Hetrick adding wins in the 100 dash (13.5) and long jump (14 feet, 11 inches).
Other wins for the Lady Lions came from Megan Stahlman in the 100 hurdles (19.4), Hannah Rittenhouse in the 3,200 run (13:56), Ali Girt in the shot put (24 feet, 5 inches) and Maddy Craig in the javelin (88 feet, 5 inches).
Both teams head to North Clarion Thursday before next Tuesday’s final home meet against Keystone.
WEDNESDAY, April 25
Karns City sweeps C-L
At the C-L Sports Complex, both visiting Karns City squads came away with wins as the boys’ meet came down to the final race in the track in the 4x400 with the Gremlins winning to secure a 76.5-73.5 win. The Lady Gremlins won by a bigger margin, 90-60.
For the boys, C-L’s Austin Newcomb and Andrew Forest were triple winners. Newcomb won the 110 hurdles (15.9) and 300 hurdles (43.4) with a district-qualifying time and the triple jump (38 feet, 9 1/2 inches). Forrest won the 800 (2:14.4), 1,600 (5:03) and 3,200 (11:50) runs.
Other Lions winners were Riley Hummell in the javelin (152 feet, 1 inch), Kyle Kerle in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Trenton Keighley in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Kerle picked up a second in the 400 dash while Tre Haines was runner-up in the 100 dash and triple jump. Ben Smith was second in the shot put and javelin with Jimmy Gunning second in the discus and Jordan Pezzuti runner-up in the pole vault.
Abby Reed and Rachel Greeley were double winners for the Lady Lions. Reed won the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (32 feet, 8 1/2 inches) while Greeley won the 300 hurdles (52.8) and 200 dash (28.7).
Other winners for the Lady Lions were Anna Kennemuth in the 400 dash (1:08.3) and Erica Hetrick in the long jump (14 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
Reed was runner-up in the high jump as was Hetrick in the triple jump. Other seconds came from Megan Stahlman in the 100 hurdles, Hannah Rittenhouse in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, Keara Henry in the 800 run, Maddy Craig in the javelin and Abby Simpson in the pole vault.
