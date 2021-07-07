Clarion-Limestone sophomore shortstop Kendall Dunn had a monster year at the plate and on the field in helping the Lady Lions softball team finish second in District 9 Class 1A and reach the state playoffs.
Dunn’s standout season also landed her on the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association’s All-State team that was announced Monday.
Dunn was named to the Class 1A Second Team as a shortstop. She batted a whopping .656 with six doubles and seven triples while driving in 28 runs and scoring 22 runs.
She was named to the D9and10Sports.Com All-District 9 Softball Team in late June and was a KSAC All-Conference First Team shortstop.
Dunn was among nine D9 players named in three of the six classifications in the PIAA. Others in Class 1A were Clarion second baseman Noel Anthony, and DuBois Central Catholic first baseman and outfielder Chelsea Busatto on the First Team, and Clarion first baseman Kylee Beers on the Second Team.
In Class 2A, Keystone’s Natalie Bowser — she was the D9and10Sports.Com District 9 Player of the Year — was a First Team first baseman as was Curwensville’s Abby Pentz in the outfield. And in Class 4A, two pitchers in Clearfield’s Emma Hipps and St. Marys’ Kendall Young were Second Team selections.
North Penn pitcher Mady Volpe was named overall Player of the Year. Classification awards went to Montgomery pitcher Faith Persing in Class 1A, Line Mountain pitcher Kya Matt in Class 2A, Mid Valley pitcher Maranda Runco in Class 3A, Beaver Area pitcher Payton List in Class 4A, Bellefonte pitcher Lexi Rogers in Class 5A and Bethel Park shortstop Reagan Milliken in Class 6A.