BROOKVILLE — Both Clarion-Limestone teams have a handful of top-six seeds, giving them good chances at some medal finishes at the very least at Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships in Brookville.
The highest seed is Lady Lions junior Brooke Kessler, who is seeded No. 2 in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches. She’s seeded behind returning state medalist in junior Baylee Blauser of A-C Valley.
Blauser owns a mark of 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches and anything over 18 feet for sure has a chance to win a state title at Shippensburg. However, if Kessler goes over 17 feet at districts, she’ll punch her ticket to states regardless of finish since the state-qualifying standard is 16 feet, 11 inches.
Kessler and Blauser are the only two over 17 feet this year and only one other jumper, Karns City junior Ashley Fox, has gone over 16 feet at 16 feet, 1 inch.
Kessler is also seeded No. 4 in the high jump with a season-best 4 feet, 11 inches. Sheffield’s Emily Foster (5-1) and both Laynee Sorbin of Brookville and Hailey Campbell of Moniteau have gone 5 feet or better.
Again, the top two finishers qualify for states regardless of performance. Jumpers must get over 5 feet, 2 inches for an automatic berth.
Junior Morgan McNaughton is seeded No. 4 in the 1,600-meter run at 5:34.77. She’ll likely be battling for the second state spot since Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts (5:15.4) is the heavy favorite. Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl (5:27.68) and Elk County Catholic’s Sophia Bille (5:32.37) are seeded ahead of McNaughton, who is also seeded No. 11 in the 800 run.
Ruby Smith is seeded No. 11 in the javelin.
The Lions’ top individual seed is No. 5 Ryan Hummell in the javelin at 151 feet. Moniteau’s David Stamm (172-7) is the favorite with Punxsutawney’s Brandon Ishman (165-2), Brookville Kyle MacBeth (165-2) and Karns City’s Luke Cramer (158-6) seeded ahead of Hummell.
Braden Rankin is No. 6 in the 1,600 run at 4:45.59. The top seed is ECC’s Joe Wolfe (4:38.4). Jason Ganoe is No. 6 in the pole vault at 11 feet, 6 inches. Coudersport’s Dalton Keglovits (13 feet, 6 inches) is the top seed with four others over 12 feet.
Rankin, Ty Rankin, Cody Whitling and Keidon Smith are seeded No. 6 in the 4x800 relay at 9:12.4. Punxsutawney (8:41.51), Brookville (8:52) and ECC (8:56.84) have run sub-nine minute times.