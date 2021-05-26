BROOKVILLE — Clarion-Limestone junior Brooke Kessler hadn’t tried the long jump going into her sophomore season a year ago. She worked out in the event shortly before the season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then she ripped off a starting career-best jump of 17 feet, 3 1/2 inches in Punxsutawney on April 24 and found herself among the top jumpers in the state and right behind returning state medalist Baylee Blauser from A-C Valley here in District 9.
At last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships in Brookville, the second-seeded Kessler then found herself as the likely favorite with Blauser nursing an ankle injury.
And that’s what she backed up as a best jump of 16 feet, 4 3/4 inches held off a gutsy effort from Blauser — she was seeded No. 1 with a best jump of 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches after placing eighth in the state two years ago as a freshman — who wound up second at 15 feet, 7 3/4 inches.
It’s off to states for Kessler, the Lady Lions’ first district champion since Rebecca Greshman’s discus title in 2005 and first long jump champion since Chantal Conner won it back in 1991.
“My goal was a second-place medal and when I found out Baylee was hurt and that she wasn’t going to be jumping like she normally could, I was kind of shocked because I wasn’t expecting that,” Kessler said Tuesday. “But I really just wanted to get up on the podium and go to states this year because I think it’ll be a great experience.”
Kessler is seeded 11th with just three jumpers seeded over 17 feet, so her season-best would have her fourth on the list. Getting over 17 likely gets her a top-eight medal finish on Friday.
“My goal would be to get on the podium and I’d love that, but just getting a personal-best down there would be something I would remember forever, so that’s probably my goal,” Kessler said.
Kessler barely worked at the long jump her freshman year, concentrating mostly on the sprints and high jump. She ran the 100 at districts and finished 13th.
“I got tired of just doing the vault and dashes, so I decided to try something else and coming back this year and doing pretty well, I just stuck with it,” Kessler said.
Then she realized she was good.
“The first jump I had was 16 feet, so I started to get excited because that was pretty good and then at the Punxsutawney Invite, I got my PR and I was pretty confused because it just came out of nowhere, so I just kept trying to work at it,” Kessler said.
Kessler also finished third in the high jump, clearing a personal-best 5 feet.
The Lady Lions finished 11th in the team standings. Also scoring with top-six finishes was Morgan McNaughton, who was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:37.2. She also was eighth in the 800 run.
Ruby Smith finished fourth in the javelin with a toss of 111 feet, 1 inch.
The Lions wound up scoring five fifth-place finishes in their 15th-place finish in the team standings. Braden Rankin was fifth in the 1,600 run (4:53.77) and ran legs on the fifth-place 4x800 relay (9:13.55) with Cody Whitling, Ty Rankin and Keidon Smith and sixth-place 4x400 relay (3:47.19) with Smith, Cooper Shall and Anthony Slike.
Peyton Smith was fifth in the 300 hurdles (43.97) as was Ryan Hummell in the javelin (154 feet, 9 inches) and Jason Ganoe (11 feet, 6 inches) in the pole vault.
Brock Smith and Joe Hemm didn’t score, but were eighth and ninth in the pole vault at 11 feet, separated by the less misses criteria.