SHIPPENSBURG — Clarion-Limestone senior and District 9 javelin champion Ian Callen came up just shy of a finals berth at last Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Callen’s best throw of his three in the preliminary round was 167 feet, 8 inches, just two inches shy of a top-nine placing that would’ve gotten him into the finals with three more throws.
So, in the end, Callen wound up 10th.
The win went to Wyomissing sophomore Evan Niedrowski, whose throw of 191 feet, 3 inches won by nearly four feet over runner-up Noah Weese, a junior from Sharon.
The rest of the top-eight medal list was Palmerton’s Chris Fredericks at 185-4, Northwestern’s Matt Saxe at 180-3, Waynesburg’s Scott Benco at 179-4, Grove City’s Nick Smither at 174-7, Bishop Carroll’s Kaleb Hilyer at 171-10 and South Park’s Lindsay Hunter at 171-10. Ninth place was Purchase Line’s David Fyock at 170-8.
Here’s a look at other medal-winning performances from D9 athletes outside of Brookville’s weekend. All but one were in Class 2A:
— Two state titles were won by Johnsonburg senior Skylar Sherry in the javelin and Elk County Catholic junior Taylor Newton in the high jump.
Sherry, already a two-time state runner-up, won the javelin with a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches, just over three feet ahead of runner-up Maryann Ackerman of Slippery Rock.
Newton was one of two jumpers to clear 5 feet, 7 inches, but she beat Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalek on less misses for the gold.
— Also on Friday, Clarion’s Laken Lewis medaled in the high jump, finishing fifth. She added a third-place medal on Saturday in the pole vault, tying for third after clearing 12 feet while Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman was sixth. A-C Valley’s Bailey Blauser finished eighth in the long jump on Friday.
— For the boys on Friday, Moniteau’s James Parenti and Kane’s Bailey Blint were fourth and fifth in the discus. Saturday, Blint medaled again in shot put with a seventh. Smethport’s Brandon Peterson tied for eighth in the high jump while Redbank Valley’s D9 champion and returning medalist Sam Hetrick was one of 11 jumpers to get over 6 feet, 2 inches, but missed out on tiebreakers that dropped him to 11th.
— Saturday, Keystone’s Brody Coleman was second in the triple jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Cameron Russell of Cranberry finished sixth in the triple jump.
— Also Saturday, Karns City’s Hunter Jones was fourth in the 400 dash and Kane’s Teddy Race tied for eighth in the pole vault. Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay of Joe Wolfe, John Wittman, Ben Hoffman and Jacob Carnovale was eighth.
— Johnsonburg picked up a couple of hurdle medals with Ethan Kemmer finishing seventh in the 110 hurdles and Chloe Trumbull placing seventh in the 300 hurdles.
— The lone Class 3A medal from D9 went to St. Marys’ Adam Park, who was third in the discus.