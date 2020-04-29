What looks to be the only D9 boys’ basketball player to earn an All-State honor, Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen was a Class 1A Third Team pick by the PA Sports Writers Monday.
Callen joins his oldest brother Dan in earning All-State honors. In 2017 as a senior, Dan was a Class 2A Second Team selection.
The 6-foot-4 Hayden Callen heads into his senior year with 1,211 points. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 steals.
Callen is on the Third Team with Cornell’s Isaiah Langston, Pottsville Nativity’s Kegan Hertz, Chester Charter’s Malik Cook-Stephens, Jamestown’s Darian Keyser, The Christian Academy’s Isiah Mitchell and Pottsville Nativity’s Marquis Ratcliff.
Player of the Year Kaden DiVito of Cornell heads the First Team that also includes Turkeyfoot Valley’s Tanner Coleflesh, St. Johnn Neumann’s Davion Hill, Vincentian’s Angelo Reeves, Bishop Carroll’s Tristan McDannell and Berlin’s Elijay Sechler.
The Second Team consisted of St. John Neumann’s David Hill, Halifax’s Nathan Blasick, Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini, The Christian Academy’s Grant Sareyka, Shade’s Vince Fyok and Sankofa Freedom’s Symir Preister.
Chester Charter’s Dan Spangler was the Class 1A Coach of the Year.
Last week, D9 put four girls on All-State teams with North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman (First Team), Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton (Second Team) and Coudersport’s Sarah Chambers (Third Team) in Class 1A and Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter (Third Team) in Class 2A.