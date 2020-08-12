BROOKVILLE — Shooting an even-par 140 over 36 holes, Ben Carrico ran away with the Championship flight title at last weekend’s Pinecrest Country Club Championship.
Carrico shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday, then went 3-over for a 73 on Sunday for a 10-stroke win over a pair of golfers, Jake Bowser and Kevin Doverspike Jr. Bowser went 73 and 77 while Doverspike Jr. shot a 74 and 76. Michael Fritz and Ray Carlson tied for fourth with a 155.
Kevin Doverspike Sr. won the First Flight with a two-round 154 to beat John McLaughlin by two strokes and third-place Dave Osborne by three. Don Espy Jr. won the Second Flight-White Tees title with a 165, four ahead of Nate Simpson while Alan Reitz won the Second Flight from the Gold tees with a 162.
Tom Ray won the Third Flight from the White tees with a 168 for a two-stroke win over runner-up D.J. Sayers and Larry Weary took the Third Flight from the Gold tees with a 178.
Tom McClaine cruised to the Senior Championship crown with a two-round 143, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Dan Luton.
Rick Smoose (Super Senior) and David Taylor (Fourth Flight-Gold) were uncontested in their flights.
Lori McAninch needed to par a playoff hole to capture the Ladies Club Championship title over Sheryl Riesmeyer after both shot a two-round 176. Linda Gray (191) won the First Flight and Judy Roberts (223) won the third flight. Evie Balla (202) and Mona Park (251) were uncontested in the Second and Fourth Flights.
In all, 55 golfers entered the tournament.
In Friday's first round in the First Flight, Kevin Hoffman hit a hole-in-one on No. 15.
Here are the scoring results of last weekend’s Pinecrest County Club Championship. The 36-hole event crowned champions in several flights as listed below. Listed are each round and total stroke score.
MEN
CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Ben Carrico 67-73-140; 2. Jake Bowser 73-77-150; 3. Kevin Doverspike Jr. 74-76-150; 4. Ray Carlson 75-80-155; 5. Michael Fritz 74-81-155; 6. Ralph Atkinson 79-81-160; 7. Kevin Hoffman 79-82-161; 8. Tim Kammerdeiner 76-88-164; 9. Kyle Cappetta 86-85-171; 10. Tyler Toy 86-86-172
FIRST FLIGHT
1. Kevin Doverspike Sr. 77-77-154; 2. John McLaughlin 77-79-156; 3. Dave Osborne 81-76-157; 4. Jamie Holt 80-81-161; 5. Jordan Manners 82-84-166; 6. Paul Pysh 85-86-171; 7. Dan Olson 80-96-176; 8. Zach Hanus 86-99-185
SECOND
FLIGHT-WHITE TEES
1. Don Espy Jr. 83-82-165; 2. Nate Simpson 87-82-169; 3. Wade Northey 91-82-173; 4. Rick Tote 87-88-175; 5. Ernie Erlandson 86-90-176; 6. Nick Neil 91-93-184
SECOND FLIGHT-GOLD TEES
1. Alan Reitz 79-83-162; 2. Tom Simpson 93-86-179; 3. Bill Gatehouse 90-89-179; 4. John Alcorn 89-94-183
THIRD FLIGHT-WHITE TEES
1. Tom Ray 85-83-168; 2. D.J. Sayers 84-86-170; 3. Jeff Hepler 93-88-181; 4. Eric Coder 99-97-196
THIRD FLIGHT-GOLD TEES
1. Larry Weary 91-87-178; 2. Bob Mackenzie 96-94-190; 3. Mike McMurray 101-97-198
FOURTH FLIGHT-GOLD TEES
1. David Taylor 93-96-189
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
1. Tom McClaine 70-73-143; 2. Dan Luton 72-79-151; 3. Joe Lehr 82-77-159; 4. Mark Neiswonger 85-76-161; 5. Craig Coon 79-83-162; 6. Barry Reinard 87-86-173; 7. Terry Gray 89-85-174; 8. Alan Wein 83-WD
SUPER SENIOR
1. Rick Smoose 86-86-172
LADIES
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. Lori McAninch 85-91-176; 2. Sheryl Reismeyer 86-90-176; 3. Mary Kay Slimak 88-93-181; 4. Nancy Smoose 93-92-185
FIRST FLIGHT
1. Linda Gray 97-94-191; 2. Deb Fenstermaker 96-101-197
SECOND FLIGHT
1. Evie Balla 101-101-202
THIRD FLIGHT
1. Judy Roberts 108-115-223; 2. Betsy Milford 118-120-238
FOURTH FLIGHT
Mona Park 124-127-251
MEN’S DAY RESULTS from Aug. 7 — The event was one best ball on the even holes and two best balls on the odd holes.
Shooting a low gross score of 97 was the team of Tim Kammerdeiner, Mark Powell, Branden Orsich and Collin Moore. Three strokes back in second was the foursome of Matt Melillo, Andy Martino, Michael Fritz and Kyle Cappetta.
The team of Craig Coon, Paul Pysh, Russ Wieszczyk and Alan Reitz shot a low net score of 90 to win by won stroke over the foursome of Dan Luton, Kevin Doverspike Sr., Tom McClaine and Tom Simpson. Two teams finished two strokes back and tied for third — Ernie Erlandson, Joe Lehr, Rich Conti and Tom Ray; and Terry and Mike Gray, Eric Coder and Steve Clark.
Winning skins were Gregg Rafferty (No. 1), Brian Dougherty (No. 6), Alan Reitz (No. 9), Tom McClaine (No. 13, eagle) and Tim Kammerdeiner (No. 18).
LADIES DAY RESULTS from Aug. 4 — The one best ball of three event was won by the team of Alice Sampson, Judy Roberts and Evie Balla.
SKINS GAME from Aug. 4 — Jamie Holt (No. 6), Mark Neiswonger (No. 14), Steven Clark (No. 15), Mike Gray (No. 16) and Brian Dougherty (No. 17).