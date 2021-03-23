BROOKVILLE — His team’s season finally over on what was the nicest day of the spring so far, Brookville Raiders head coach did manage a smile.
“I’m normally coming out of freestyle practice with the sunshine and it’s like I got out of the car today thinking to myself that this isn’t a normal feeling going into a state playoff match and it’s 70 degrees outside,” Klepfer said after the Raiders’ 41-21 loss at home to Chestnut Ridge Monday night.
“I’m not complaining about the weather, I’m ready for it, but I’m sad to see the wrestling part of the winter go, but happy to see that sun peeking out again,” he added.
The Raiders’ second loss to the Lions — they lost to them at the scaled-down Ultimate Duals in January, 38-28 — ended their season at 11-6. Chestnut Ridge advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup at Burrell, a team it also beat at the Duals by a slim 33-30 margin.
“It’s been a difficult season,” said Lions coach Josh Deputy. “We always know coming up here, we have a close bond with the Brookville team and it’s not always fun wrestling them, especially in critical moments. I like to see them do well as well as us, but we were ready tonight.”
The Lions got the matchups they wanted, forfeiting to the Raiders’ heavyweight state champion Nathan Taylor to start the match. That wasn’t the big move, though, as they forfeited to the Raiders’ other medalist Owen Reinsel at 126 and bumped up their own medalist Ross Dull to 132 and started a seven-bout winning streak that decided the match.
“We knew we needed to beat them down low,” said Klepfer. “We needed to beat them at 113, 120, which was a nice win for Logan (Oakes), and then we wanted the matchup with (Ross) Dull and Reinsel at 126 and they forfeited and moved up and it shifted their whole lineup up from there and that really made things tough on us.
“It was going to take an exceptional effort, and that what it takes in these kinds of meets, and it wasn’t because a lack of effort. We had a couple positions that didn’t just cost people points, it cost them a bout. You have to capitalize on those positions and they did. Credit to them. They are very well-coached and they were just better tonight.”
Deputy’s team, now 11-0, gave up the forfeits to Taylor and Reinsel and won 9 of the other 11 bouts, four by pin and two with major decisions.
“We won the toss and we kind of knew,” Deputy said. “Brookville made the moves and we stayed home the first time. This time, we decided we’re going to follow them up through where the matchups were the last time. We got most of the matchups from last time, there were a few different ones, but that was how things shook out and fortunately it worked out for us.”
Ross Dull, a seventh-place finisher at 126 at Hershey, bumped up past Reinsel started the decisive seven-bout run. Dull pinned Brecken Cieleski, Kobi Burkett decked Josh Popson at 138 and Colton Bollman pinned Burke Fleming at 145 to put the Lions up 24-15.
The run continued with two straight major decisions, Jack Moyer’s 14-4 win over Coyha Brown and Luke Moore’s 13-3 win over Bryce Weaver at 152 and 160.
At 172, Trevor Weyandt reversed a loss by pin to Wyatt Griffin and January and beat him 11-4. Dan Moore caught Jackson Zimmerman and pinned him in the second period for the Lions’ final win at 189.
Bryce Rafferty set the final score, winning the Raiders’ second bout on the mat when he pinned Baltzer Bollman at 215.
Earlier, the Lions won two straight after forfeiting to Taylor to start things. Hunter Riggleman decisioned Jared Popson 7-3 at 106 and Calan Bollman, who beat Cayden Walter 3-2 at the Duals, made it two straight with a 6-1 decision.
The loss denied Walter his 100th career win. Walter finished 99-35 with a sixth-place state medal he won as a junior.
“He’s been a staple for us at 106 and 113 and those are hard guys to replace,” Klepfer said. “He just didn’t bring it for the matches, he was a kid who brought it to the practice room every day and was just a true competitor. He didn’t want to lose any points in the practice room and didn’t want to do that in a match.
“He was a warrior in all situations. He was never hurt, just the ultimate competitor.”
Logan Oakes won a 6-4 decision at 120 for the Raiders over Chestnut Ridge’s Brock Holderbaum, who beat Popson at 106 in January.
Reinsel’s forfeit win at 126 finished his season at 29-5. He’s also sitting at 99 wins with a 99-18 record. Taylor finished the year 31-1, and his career 87-24, the shorter season possibly denying him 100.
“It was a different atmosphere this year and there were tons of adversity thrown at us and every school,” Klepfer said. “I thought we wrestled a tough schedule and our record could be deceiving at 11-6, but we don’t shy away from the competition and we’re trying to wrestle the best teams and we feel that’s the best way to prepare our kids for the individual postseason. (Chestnut Ridge) was just better tonight.”