BROOKVILLE — In less than two weeks, the PIAA will crown its 12 state basketball champions, six apiece of course for the boys and girls.
The state playoffs start this week.
Yes, so close, but yet so much to do.
The scaled-down playoff brackets at the state level is the result of the PIAA’s decision to send just the champions to the tournament, so Wednesday’s Chestnut Ridge at Brookville District 5/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional Championship game winner heads to the WPIAL to visit its champion Ellwood City Saturday at a time to be announced.
That’s the PIAA quarterfinals already. The winner lands in next Tuesday’s state semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s game between District 10’s Franklin and District 6’s Bishop Guilfoyle. From there, it’s off to Hershey for the final next Saturday, March 27, at a time yet to be announced.
So, the road for the Raiders essentially starts with Chestnut Ridge, a team they beat last year at Clearfield Area High School, 46-32.
Saturday, the Lions (12-6) had to beat Pittsburgh City League champion Westinghouse with a come-from-behind 54-51 effort to advance. The Lions were 9-for-29 from the 3-point line and got just one player into double-figure scoring with junior guard Matt Whysong finishing with 17 points and seven assists.
The Lions feature a similar scoring spread as the Raiders as Whysong leads the team at 20.1 points per game. Senior Lucas Nicodemus is a hair under averaging a double-double with 9.6 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Seniors Luke Mickle (9.3 ppg.) and Logan Pfister (7.7 ppg.) are other key rotation players.
Chestnut Ridge likes to shot from downtown, averaging just over 20 3-point attempts per game with Whysong (31), Mickle (28), sophomore Christian Hinson (19) and freshman Nate Whysong (14) leading the long-range shooters.
Last year, Matt Whysong led the Lions with 11 points as they were limited to 3-for-18 shooting from the 3-point line against the Raiders, who limited them to just 26 percent shooting overall (10-for-39). Robert Keth scored 21 points, the only Raider in double figures.
Ellwood City (15-4) won its first-ever WPIAL title as the No. 11 seed, knocking off No. 1 seed South Allegheny 53-50 Monday. The Wolverines hadn’t played for a title since 1986. Brothers Alexander and Joe Roth, a 6-foot-4-inch freshman, scored 19 and 17 points respectively.
The Wolverines played just five players with the Roths, Steve Anuono Jr., Milo Sesti and Ryan Gibbons.