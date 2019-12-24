Scrolling through microfilm of yesteryear, 75 years ago to be specific in this case, it’s a stark reminder of where we once were ... and it wasn’t all that pretty.
But life did go on around Brookville as the Brookville American news pages reported. In Europe and in the Pacific, World War II was raging. Of course, the pages of the local paper reflected that as the headlines suggest:
— Schools Back War Effort in Jefferson County: The story said that three months of selling stamps and bonds yielded $24,703. In today’s money, that’s about $350,000. Impressive.
— New Program in Rations Announced: Canned vegetables and more points for butter listed in story.
— Red Cross announces 1945 goal to raise is $180 million.
— Town & Farm in Wartime column featured that was released by the Office of War Information.
— On the editorial page, there was a non-war-ish opinion regarding federal and state political issues in relation to labor unions.
— No sports section, just a two-paragraph below the fold front-page story about an upcoming Brookville boys’ basketball game against Meadville. That’s it.
In December of 1944, the Battle of the Bulge broke out — a German offensive in the Ardennes forest of Germany sort of a last-ditch attempt at breaking the advancing allies. By the end of December the Allies were counterattacking, but it did cost the allies some 75,000 in casualties.
All of this was a stark reminder to me and where are grandparents and even some of our parents were going through back in those days and the huge sacrifices that were made to win the war.
It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season, but it should not be difficult to pause and reflect on what it was like 75 years ago where war was raging, where it wasn’t here back home, but how it was affecting everyone in some way.
The Greatest Generation stepped up when they had to and I am grateful for that.
A TIP OF THE CAP TO SANTA — Many years ago, my first encounter with Chuck Nelson was on the ballfield at Comet Field here in Brookville. In fact, you’ll find a picture of Chuck at Comet Field at one of the famous Donkey Baseball or Softball games played there probably in the 1980s.
Early in my slow-pitch softball career with Bill’s Bar, we had Chuck as our pitcher. With most of the team in the early 20s and not long out of high school, Chuck was our veteran presence. Not that he did much to keep us in line, I’m not sure he could do that alone anyway, but we always referred to him as the “Gray Beard” guy, the oldest guy on a young team.
Years later, he became more famously known as Santa Claus and that’s where he relished his role the most and I can’t tell you if I’ve seen anyone enjoy something more than Chuck playing Santa at Christmas.
Chuck passed away last Monday. Brookville lost its Santa Claus and we’ll miss him.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.