CLARION — Speed, quickness, and athleticism are three attributes you can’t teach and all three can determine your success on the basketball court. Clarion Area used all three in rolling to a 70-26 victory over Clarion-Limestone Tuesday night.
Wendy Beveridge recorded a triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 blocked shots for the Lady Cats. K.K. Girvan topped Clarion with 16 points, Kaitlyn Constantino added 15 points with eight rebounds, and Ali Troese notched 12 points with nine boards. Freshman Jordan Best chipped in with eight points.
Clarion jumped out to a 7-0 lead with five points coming from Constantino and two from Best. C-L (0-3) cut the lead to 7-3 on a basket and a free throw from Madi Craig who finished with a team-high nine points for the Lady Lions.
Clarion then closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to take a 13-5 lead after one.
The Lady Cats then began the second quarter on a 15-6 run to increase their lead to 17 points at 28-11. A 7-2 run finished out the first half with Clarion leading 35-13 at halftime.
Beveridge had five blocks in each of the first two quarters.
A 15-4 run to start the third pushed the Clarion lead to 50-17. After a Frances Milliron three, put the score at 50-20 the Lady Cats finished the quarter on an 8-2 run for a 58-22 lead after three quarters.
Clarion put the mercy rule running clock into motion early in the fourth while finishing the quarter with a 13-5 scoring advantage to set the final score.
“We didn’t give up and our girls played hard,” said C-L head coach Gus Simpson. “We had a lot of turnovers and a lot of them were unforced so that is something we definitely need to continue to try and work on and correct.”
Clarion won the junior varsity contest 30-29.
Payton Simko scored eight to lead the Lady Cats while Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson each scored eight for C-L.
The Lady Lions host Ridgway Saturday in a non-league game with a 1:30 p.m. JV start. Next Tuesday, they visit North Clarion.
