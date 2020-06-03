On this page is a reprinted story of the first-ever Brookville Area Sports Hall of Fame. Fifty years ago the newly-established Hall of Fame Association inducted an impressive group of individuals.
That group included Andy Hastings, Viola Pollum, Charles Taylor, Bob Shawkey and Dave Lindermuth. I’ve written extensively about Hastings and Shawkey in the past and we’ll revisit those stories once again as the summer goes on. Pollum is a wonderful story to tell and for Taylor, I cannot wait to share one of the most impressive relics of a picture that I have seen.
Lindermuth was inducted posthumously as his brother Dick accepted the award on his behalf.
If you look at the picture, there is a look of sadness on Dave’s brother’s face. Dave died at the age of 53 on Feb. 27.
The story about his death read, “Mr. Lindermuth was instrumental in founding the Brookville Grays in 1946 and for 10 years served as manager of the team. One of Brookville’s greatest sports fans and a major contributor to sports, he was a primary force behind the night softball project (Comet Field in 1969, one year earlier).”
Lindermuth was the owner of Lindy’s Cafe on Main Street, a World War II veteran who was awarded the Bronze Star. He was a hero in more ways than one.
In sports editor Tom White’s column about Lindermuth, he wrote some special words:
“I recall the days, when as a youngster, I used to sit next to the dugout at old Memorial Park hoping I would be called on either to be a batboy or to chase foul balls. I was one of the many youngsters hoping for the same thing. If we got the job, a broken bat or an old baseball was always our reward. … When I think of the Brookville Grays, I think of Dave Lindermuth. The Lindermuth era in Brookville baseball was a very special era. No one will forget it. No one will forget the tremendous pride, desire to win, wisdom and sacrifice of Dave Lindermuth.
“When the lights were turned on at Brookville’s new softball field last summer, it marked a dream come true for Dave. During his days as manager of the Grays, he dreamed of night baseball. This was not to be. He was a key force behind the night softball project and one of the main reasons the project reached such success in its first year of existence.
“He was an easy man to talk to. He was a good listener and he had many interesting things to say. Dave was interested in young people. He had genuine interest in them and their problems. Brookville has lost a great man.”
The induction ceremony was just a part of what had to be a long night of honors and celebration. It was a who’s who of sports teams and individuals who were the backbone of the Brookville sports community for the next decade and beyond. Read the story and I’ll guarantee you’ll recognize more than one name.
As Whitey wrote with proud words, “Brookville is a great sports town. Make no mistake about it.”
With how 2020 has turned upside-down with the country burning with hate, it’s not hard to take a wistful glance back to the old days. They weren’t perfect then either, but when you go looking for greatness and the stories that surround those greats, it’s not hard to smile.
Hastings played football, and starred, for Pitt football teams coached by Pop Warner. Viola Pollum won a national rifle title against other men in the 1950s, Bob Shawkey pitched in the first game every played at Yankee Stadium in 1923, Chuck Taylor won a gold medal at an international track and field meet and Lindermuth, well, you just read that greatness doesn’t have to go outside the Borough of Brookville.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.