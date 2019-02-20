BROOKVILLE — Closing out the regular season with a couple revenge wins, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team tuned up for the postseason with a dominating performance against DuBois.
Blanking the visiting Lady Beavers 20-0 in the first quarter, Brookville cruised to a 66-30 rout and finished the regular season at 17-5. Head coach Mark Powell’s team defends its District 9 Class 3A title Thursday against Moniteau at Keystone High School starting at 6 p.m.
“We want to be playing for a district title and we’re in that game Thursday,” Powell said. “We’re happy with where we’re at and we still have work to do. Moniteau has been playing really well, 5-1 in their last six games, so there is work to do to prepare for them.”
The winner of that game heads to a sub-regional matchup against District 5’s Chestnut Ridge, which is 3-18. That’ll be Feb. 26 at DuBois or Clearfield.
The Lady Raiders, 12-2 over their last 14 games, went into the final week of the regular season with three games, including two against teams that beat them earlier this year. But they beat St. Marys (59-47) and then the Lady Beavers, who beat them 51-47 on Jan. 2 less than a week after Brookville beat them in the Brookville Christmas Tournament final.
“I’m really happy with the way we played the last two nights,” Powell said. “Once we lost to them earlier in the season, I knew the kids were going to be focused on these last two games. They were locked in. We’ve been playing better and better and tonight it all came together.”
Friday night, the Lady Raiders forced 32 DuBois turnovers, including 12 in the first quarter with the Lady Beavers going 0-for-8 from the field. By the time Abi Guiher’s 3-pointer gave DuBois its first points of the night one minute into the second quarter, it was 20-3.
Brookville led 33-7 at halftime and its biggest margin was the final score. Ten different Lady Raiders found the scoring column, led by Morgan Johnson’s 15 points. Twin sister Madison finished with 11 points and five steals. Marcy Schindler and Lexis Hatzinikolas each had eight points with Hatzinikolas grabbing 11 rebounds.
Lauren Hergert and Mikayla Aikins each scored seven points. Hergert had six rebounds and four steals
Chelsea DeSalve led the Lady Beavers (10-12) with nine points. Guiher and Saige Weible each scored eight points.
Monday, the Lady Beavers went on to beat Bellefonte 45-40 in the District 6-8-9 Class 5A Sub-Regional playoffs. It was the Lady Beavers’ first playoff win since 1994.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 13
Brookville 53,
St. Marys 39
Also last week, the Lady Raiders never trailed and avenged an earlier loss to St. Marys, 53-39 back on Dec. 21.
The Lady Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring, led by Marcy Schindler’s 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Madison Johnson scored 14 points with four steals and five rebounds, and Lauren Hergert came off the bench to score 10 points. Morgan Johnson and Lexis Hatzinikolas each scored eight points. Hatzinikolas grabbed eight rebounds and Johnson had five steals.
Schindler led a solid parade to the foul line by the Lady Raiders, who made 20 of 25 from the line with Schindler going 9-for-10. They were 14-for-16 in the second half.
“I thought we executed the game plan pretty well tonight,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We thought we had an advantage in the paint and that was our focus getting it in there. I was happy with the kids executing the game plan on what we wanted to do. You shoot 80 percent from the free-throw line, that’s a little better than our goal.
“It was because we pounded the ball inside and the kids shooting most of the free throws were our bigs and post players. That’s where we wanted to get the basketball.”
The Lady Raiders led from start to finish, building a 15-6 advantage by the end of the first quarter and by double figures with a 29-17 lead by halftime.
St. Marys (15-5) got out of the gate really slow, making just 5 of 24 shots from the field in the first half.
Brookville stretched its lead to 17 at 40-23 late in the third quarter on two Morgan Johnson free throws at the 1:34 mark. But St. Marys climbed back into single digits early in the fourth quarter. Megan Quesenberry’s three-point play got the Lady Dutch to within 48-40 with 3:19 left in the game. But that’s as close as the Lady Dutch got as Brookville kept on hitting free throws.
Quesenberry got hot late and scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. She was the lone Lady Dutch to reach double-figure scoring. Allison Schlimm and Kyla Johnson each scored seven points.
