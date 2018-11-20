CLEVELAND, Ohio – The new era of Urbana wrestling commenced Nov. 11 at the Third Annual Ohio Intercollegiate Open with 11 Blue Knights competing in the White Division.
And it was the official debut of head coach and Brookville native Brett Smith, whose team wrestles its first dual match Dec. 1 at Kentucky Wesleyan.
“It’s been an exciting preseason getting this program started up and unveiling a new wrestling facility on campus,” said Smith, who was hired just about a year ago to the day to be the coach of a re-started NCAA Division II program that last wrestled in the early 1990s.
Smith has 12 Ohio wrestlers dot his roster, a natural fit considering Urbana is located in the western part of the state between Columbus and Dayton. He has no Pennsylvania wrestlers, with one each from Indiana and Maryland.
“We’ve been working hard so that we can put this program on the map,” Smith said. “We had a strong effort across the board this weekend, which really helped set the tone as we look to improve throughout the season.
Cole Houser led the Blue Knights with a 4-1 record in the 157-pound weight class. The freshman won three straight tilts in the consolation bracket, including a major-decision victory over West Liberty’s Owen Zeiders (17-5) in the fifth-place match.
Also leading the way was Jared Ford in sixth place for the 141-pound class. The freshman advanced to the fifth-place match and came up just short against Central Michigan’s Mitchel Christensen, 7-5, in three periods. He also won three straight matchups against Ohio Wesleyan’s William Kennedy, Davenport’s Joey Orr and Case Western’s Andrew Hoover.
After both going 1-1, teammates Trevor Hankins and Connor Dixon faced off in the 184-pound class where Dixon came out on top, 3-2, off a takedown in the first period.
In addition, five others registered a win on the day including Bryce Davis (133), Dakota Ball (149), Jacob Lees (149), Dylan Knotts (165) and Thomas Baker (285).
(0) comments
