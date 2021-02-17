BROOKVILLE — Unable to take the momentum from last Tuesday’s win at Forest Area into Friday’s home game with Brockway, the Brookville Lady Raiders struggled mightily shooting the ball.
Going just 10-for-54 (19 percent) from the field, the Lady Raiders dropped a 54-33 decision to visiting Brockway.
The 2-9 Lady Raiders were scheduled to visit Keystone Monday, but that game was postponed with no makeup date announced. Next up is a trip to DuBois Friday.
Next week, they host Cranberry Tuesday and travel to Sheffield Wednesday.
Brockway led from start to finish, but committed seven turnovers and were just 5-for-19 from the field in the first quarter. However, a huge 52-28 advantage in rebounds with 22 coming on the offensive end set the tone for the game that saw them lead by as many as 26 points in the closing minutes.
Three Lady Rovers reached double figures in rebounds. Selena Butter was the lone player on either side to reach double figures in scoring with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists. Madelyn Schmader and Nikki Baker each scored seven points with a whopping 12 and 15 rebounds respectively.
The balance continued with Ciara Morelli and Danielle Wood each scoring nine points with Wood adding eight assists and four steals.
Brockway shot it OK at 39 percent (23-for-59), but shot much better after the first quarter, converting on 8 of 11 shots in the second quarter, outscoring Brookville 17-10 to take a 29-17 halftime lead.
For the Lady Raiders, Elizabeth Wonderling and Alayna Haight each scored nine points. The Lady were 7-for-33 from the 3-point line after going 13-for-36 at Forest.
Forcing those early Brockway turnovers was what head coach Mark Powell was looking for, but going just 5-for-31 from the field in the first half wasn’t in the game plan either.
“We thought we had a defense plan that could work and it did early, but when that happens, you have to turn those turnovers into points,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “We have to create offense from somewhere and we’re struggling doing that. Tonight, it was very evident that we couldn’t find offense.”