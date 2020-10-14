KARNS CITY — A massive comeback followed by a goal-line stand.
Last Friday’s 43-41 win at Karns City had it all for the Central Clarion County Wildcats, who improved to 4-1 going into this Friday’s finale at Punxsutawney.
Trailing 35-15 heading into the fourth quarter, Central Clarion reeled off 28 consecutive points before Karns City scored with no time left on the clock to close to within two points.
Needing a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime, the Gremlins were stuffed by the Wildcats defense on Jayce Anderson’s run.
Ethan Burford seemed to put the game away for the Wildcats with a 50-yard interception return giving Central Clarion a 43-35 lead with 1:28 to play and Karns City having no timeouts to work with.
But the Gremlins (3-2 overall) began their final drive at their own 27. Nine plays later, quarterback Eric Booher found Nathan Waltman for a 15-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock after stretching the ball over the goal line.
In the try for two, Anderson took the handoff and what seemed like the entire Wildcats defense was on him, pushing to keep him out of the end zone and when the whistles blew he was short of paydirt giving Central Clarion the victory.
“I think the whole team made the tackle on that two-point play,” said assistant coach Davey Eggleton. “Ironically, that play had killed us all night. It was a mis-direction cross-trap play. I’ll have to look at the film to see who hit him first, but we had three or four guys driving to keep him out of the end zone.”
Eggleton took over the head coaching duties as Larry Wiser missed the game due to an illness.
For three-plus quarters it didn’t look as though Central Clarion had a chance as they were trailing 35-15 through three quarters.
The rally began at the 10:33 mark of the fourth quarter when Christian Simko held onto a 12-yard touchdown pass from Cal German after getting hit very hard on the play. Beau Verdill made the point-after kick, which cut the lead to 35-22.
That play energized the Wildcats defense as Hunter Craddock recovered a fumble at the Gremlins’ 23 just two plays later.
After Cutter Boggess was stopped for no gain on first down, German connected with Burford on a 23-yard touchdown pass. Verdill’s kick trimmed the lead to 35-29 with 9:04 left.
“I can’t say enough about how our kids responded after halftime,” said Eggleton. “To go down like we did, usually kids are hanging their heads, but they came out and responded. I think that hit Christian took gave us a real spark because it seemed like it was a helmet to helmet hit, but I really couldn’t see it from my angle. For him to hold onto the ball really got our guys going.”
The Wildcats defense continued their strong play forcing a three-and-out. A short punt then set the Wildcats up at the Gremlins’ 47. Three plays later, Breckin Rex broke free for a 36-yard TD run. Verdill’s point-after kick gave the Wildcats their first lead at 36-35 with 6:05 to play.
After stopping the Gremlins on downs near midfield, the Wildcats attempted to take time off the clock, but Karns City called all three of its timeouts during the series and the Wildcats were forced to punt. Verdill pinned the Gremlins at the 11 after the punt.
Three plays later, Burford picked off a Booher pass and danced around a couple players near the end zone before scoring. Verdill’s point-after kick gave the Wildcats a 43-35 lead with 1:28 to play, setting up the furious ending with the Wildcats holding on for the big win.
Karns City jumped out to a 14-0 lead with a 40-yard run by Kaden Scherer and an Eric Booher 24-yard run. Central Clarion got on the scoreboard with 2:31 left in the first when Cutter Boggess hauled in a 24-yard pass from German to cut the lead to 14-7 after one.
Jayce Anderson scored the first of his three touchdowns on the first play of the second quarter on an eight-yard run to extend the lead to 21-7.
Simko caught a 4-yard pass from German for a score. The snap was high on the point-after kick, and Simko rolled out and found Breckin Rex for the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-15 with 8:14 to play in the half.
“I told our kids at halftime that we’d make that two-point conversion that we made count,” said Eggleton. That was a great play by both Christian and Breckin on that play.”
Anderson then caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Booher to push the Gremlins lead to 28-15 at halftime.
A 16-yard run by Anderson turned out to be the only points of the third quarter which pushed the Karns City lead to 35-15 at the 3:44 mark.
“Coach (Dave) Louder made a few adjustments at halftime for our defense but our kids just went out and responded,” said Eggleton. “The kids just stepped up and started making some plays for us.”
Cal German completed 18 of 39 passes for 330 yards with four TDs and one interception. He went over the 4,000-yard mark for his career in the game. He needed 180 yards to reach the milestone.
“I can’t say enough about Cal,” said Eggleton. “I am his biggest critic and I get on him a lot through the week in practice, but he just keeps wanting to go out and do better each week. He is a really special kid to coach.”
Simko caught six passes for 161 yards, Boggess had seven grabs for 88 yards and Burford 50 yards on three catches. Burford also went over the 2,000-yard milestone and now sits at 2,069 yards.
Booher and Cole Coon each rushed for 85 yards to lead Karns City. Booher completed 13 of 23 passes for 210 yards with two TDs and one interception.