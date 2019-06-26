BROOKVILLE — Trenton Corle’s fifth-inning grand slam highlighted a five-run outburst as the Brookville Grays rallied past visiting Sykesville, 7-3, Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
The Senators led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth before the Grays got things going. Dane Lyle doubled, Jeff Hetrick singled and Dan Ion singled in Lyle. Blaise Rouch then singled to set up Corle’s bases-loaded shot down the left-field line.
Corle wound up with six runs batted in, delivering a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth to finish out the scoring for the Grays who improved to 3-3 going into Thursday’s game at Showers Field in DuBois against Pulaski.
Lyle got the win for the Grays, relieving Blaise Rouch in the top of the fifth inning. He went a scoreless 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and one walk while striking out three. Rouch got the no-decision after 4 1/3 innings, yielding four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Two of the three Senators runs off Rouch were unearned.
Brandon Sicheri and Ryan Walker each had two hits for the Senators, who fell to 7-6.
Senators starter Dan Wascovich hung the loss.
It’s the first of four straight road games for the Grays, who visit Sykesville net Monday before facing DuBois in a doubleheader next Tuesday at Showers as well.
In other games:
SUNDAY, June 23
DuBois 6, Grays 2
At McKinley Field, Brady Caylor had two hits and Jeff Hetrick doubled as the Grays fell to the visiting Rockets.
Kane McCall took the loss on the mound, striking out seven and walking four in 5 1/3 innings.
FRIDAY, June 21
Grays 11, Pulaski 7
Also at McKinley Field, the Grays had to keep on scoring to hold off the visiting Generals.
The Grays led 5-0 after two innings, but a pair of three-run innings for Pulaski in the fourth and fifth innings cut it to 9-6 before the Grays added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Thomas Plummer had two hits with a double and Chase Palmer singled in two runs to lead the Grays at the plate.
Plummer and Joey Lopez combined for the win on the mound. Plummer gave up four hits in four innings while Lopez closed things out by striking out four in the final three frames.