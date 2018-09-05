BROCKWAY — Starting the year without its all-state receiver, the Brookville Raiders football team finished last Friday’s 28-25 loss at Brockway without sophomore quarterback Jack Krug.
Krug broke his collarbone in the first quarter, but the Raiders hung around only to be ultimately doomed by special teams play.
Brockway junior Jon Wood had kickoff returns of 96 and 89 yards for touchdowns — one in each half — while senior Zane Puhala was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points in the three-point victory.
Wood also made an impact in the ground game,,as he and senior Tyler Serafini combined for 232 of the Rovers’ 268 rushing yards. Wood had 12 carries for 112 yards — including a 62-yard touchdown run — while Serafini ran for 120 yards on 24 attempts.
Conversely, Brookville missed two extra points and also failed on a two-point conversion try while putting up a game effort despite missing Krug and Bryan Dworek, who’s still out with an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason.
“As I told the guys tonight, I’ve never been more proud of a team as I was of our team tonight,” said Park. “Facing the adversity we did going in without Bryan (Dworek), then we lose our starting quarterback and having to play freshmen. On top of that, we give up two special teams touchdowns and still are in a position to win the game at the end. I always want to win, but I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”
Freshman Tate Lindemuth stepped in for Krug, and once he settled in, completed 11 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns — all to senior Cabe Park, who caught 10 passes for 196 yards with TD grabs going for 15, 29 and 81 yards. However, Lindemuth also threw two interceptions, the second of which was corralled by Ben Glasl in the final two minutes to help seal the Rovers’ three-point victory.
“It took him a while to get calmed down,” he said. “Once he made the one completed pass, I thought he settled in nice. We also went to our big formation and ran straight forward, and it actually worked for us.
“That’s a big contrast to what our offense usually is, but give credit to Coach (Frank) Varischetti for being able to adapt the offense and find something that was going to work for us.”
Tucker Wolfe ran for 104 yards on 12 carries, but also left the game with a shoulder injury.
Wood’s second kickoff return to start the second half put the Rovers up 28-12. The Raiders answered the quick score and started to climb back into the game on a pair of Lindemuth TD passes to Park, the first on a 29-yarder with 8:44 left in the third quarter.
Wolfe ripped off runs of 11, 29, and 7 yards to open the drive before rumbling 13 yards on third-and-9 at the Rovers’ 42. Brookville then used a little play action, with Lindemuth hitting Park for a 29-yard TD on the ensuing play.
Brockway stuffed the Raiders’ two-point try to maintain a 10-point lead (28-18) with 8:44 left to play.
The scoring slowed considerably from there, as the defenses started to make some key plays over the final 20 minutes.
Brookville got within a score early in the fourth when Lindemuth hit Park on a 81-yard scoring strike. Hoffman’s extra point made it a 28-25 game with 10:06 remaining. The huge play came on the heels of Downer coming up a yard short of the first down stick on a scramble on fourth-and-10.
Brockway looked to put the game away on the ensuing possession, driving down to the Raider 13. However, a holding penalty pushed the Rovers back before Brookville’s Colby Whitehill recovered a fumble on a bad shotgun snap.
Brookville couldn’t capitalize though, as Glasl picked off Lindemuth with just under two minutes to go.
The Raiders got the ball back with 23 seconds left, but Park was tackled near midfield on a 12-yard catch on the final play of the game.
“That was a big win for us,” said Brockway coach Tom Weaver, a former Raiders assistant. “We played physical again, and that’s why we’re winning football games. But, we’re still making some mistakes we shouldn’t be. I know it’s only the second game, but we’re a pretty experienced team and we should be doing better in crucial situations.
“We move the ball nice, then we get down where it counts and we start making mistakes, and we need to get rid of that. Otherwise, it’s going to cost us. Brookville was much better on defense this week though, and when they matched us physically, it was a dogfight there at the end.”
Early on, the Krug-led Raiders offense scored quickly. He ripped off an 18-yard run on the first play of the game, then hit Kyle MacBeth for 10 yards and another first down. Park hauled in an 18-yard catch three plays later on third-and-4 at the Rovers’ 36, while a roughing the passer penalty helped move the ball down to the 9-yard line.
Krug found Addison Singleton wide open the end zone on the ensuing play to make it 6-0 just 2:02 into the game. A false start penalty moved the Raiders’ extra point back five yards though, and Donavan Hoffman pushed the kick wide right.
Brockway promptly answered the Raiders’ score as Wood returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Puhala’s PAT put the Rovers up for good at 7-6.
Brookville tried to counter on its next possession.
Krug hit Ian Thrush for 31 yards on the first play, with another roughing the passer penalty adding to the big gain to put the Raiders at the Rover 33. However, Garrett McClintick dropped Krug for a 4-yard loss with a big hit on the ensuing play. Krug then threw an incompletion before not returning to the game following a Raiders timeout prior to a third-and-14 play.
Brockway went up 14-6 on Rovers quarterback Peter Downer’s 1-yard run with 1:33 left in the first half and Puhala’s point-after kick gave them a 21-12 halftime lead.
Wood opened the third quarter with a bang, as he returned the second-half kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Puhala’s kick gave the Rovers a 28-12 lead just 16 seconds into the half.
“After the first one, he (kicker) was not suppose to kick to 31 (Wood) the rest of the night and squib it,” Park said. “So, I don’t know what happened in second half there. You take one or both of those away, and we win the game. That’s a mental error and we have to correct that.”
Brookville answered right back with a quick seven-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.
Wolfe ripped off runs of 11, 29, and 7 yards to open the drive before rumbling 13 yards on third-and-9 at the Rovers’ 42. Brookville then used a little play action,with Lindemuth hitting Park for the 29-yard TD on the ensuing play.
Brockway stuffed the Raiders’ two-point try to maintain a 10-point lead with 8:44 left to play, setting up the finish.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.
