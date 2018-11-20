After a bizarre weekend of weather and postponements, two District 9 football champions were crowned Monday night ... at Karns City Area High School.

Originally, the D9 Class 1A and 2A games were set to be played at other sites, and days. However, the snow and ice combination that fell in Bradford (Class 1A), DuBois (Class 3A) and even Clarion University (Class 4A PIAA state game) had officials scrambling to find sites.

Those sites were unable or unwilling to work on uncovering their artificial surface. A basic plow might do harm to the turf, thus the easiest way was to do it by hand with a plastic shovel.

So that’s what Karns City did and it landed a title game doubleheader Monday with Coudersport routing Smethport 44-7 to win the Class 1A title in the 4 p.m. game while Ridgway scored late to beat Brockway, 14-7, in the 7 p.m. game.

In Coudersport’s rout, the Falcons avenged a 21-20 loss to the Hubbers in the regular season and it continued a streak where they’ve been three straight teams that beat them the first time around — Redbank Valley, Clarion-Limestone and now the Hubbers, whose season ended at 11-1.

Stephen Kelly ran for 327 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Falcons, who improved to 8-4 going into this Saturday’s game against District 10 champion Farrell at Slippery Rock University.

In Ridgway’s win, Matt Dush scored on a 6-yard run with 25 seconds left to break a 7-7 tie with the Rovers. Brockway led 7-0 going into the fourth with Peter Downer’s 6-yard TD pass to Connor Ford in the first half. Josh Wickett tied the game with a 14-yard run early in the fourth to set up the late game-winner.

The Elkers play D19 champion Wilmington

Last Saturday in a game originally scheduled for Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, Clearfield was dropped by two-time defending champion Cathedral Prep, 55-21, at Slippery Rock University.

The Ramblers forced five Clearfield turnovers and eventually pulled away from the Bison, who finished 12-1. The Bison got to within 21-14 late in the second quarter before Prep scored the final 34 points of the game.

The entire PIAA playoff schedule is listed below, with the last round of results as well:

CLASS 1A

MONDAY, Nov. 19

District 9 Championship

Coudersport 44, Smethport 7

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

PIAA First Round

Farrell (District 10) 56, Shade (District 5) 8

Halifax (District 12) 19, Muncy (District 4) 18

District 6 Semifinals

United 36, Northern Cambria 28, OT

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

District 6 Semifinal

Juniata Valley 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 3

WPIAL Championship

Our Lady of Sacred Heart 28, Rochester 6

PIAA First Round

Lackawanna Trail (District 2) 41, Tri-Valley (District 11) 6

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

District 6 Championship: United vs. Juniata Valley, Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Lackawanna Trail (D2 champion) vs. Halifax (D12 champion), Northern Lehigh H.S., 7 p.m.

Farrell (District 10 champion) vs. Coudersport (District 9 Champion), Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.

OLSH (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals

CLASS 2A

MONDAY, Nov. 19

District 9 Championship

Ridgway 14, Brockway 7

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

District 6 Championship

Richland 21, Ligonier Valley 12

PIAA First Round

West Catholic (District 12) 21, Dunmore (District 2) 3

Wilmington (District 10) 40, Chestnut Ridge (District 5) 33

District 4 Championship

Southern Columbia 39, Mount Carmel 14

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

WPIAL Semifinals

South Side Beaver 26, Charleroi 21

Steel Valley 40, Freedom 0

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

Richland (D6 champion) vs. West Catholic (D12 champion), Central York H.S., 2 p.m.

Saturday

Southern Columbia (D4 champion) vs. York Catholic (D3 champion), Shamokin H.S., 1 p.m.

WPIAL Championship: South Side Beaver vs. Steel Valley, Robert Morris University, noon

Ridgway (D9 champion) vs. Wilmington (D10 champion), DuBois, 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

PIAA First Round

Bald Eagle Area (District 6) 35, Bedford (District 5) 14

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

WPIAL Championship

Aliquippa 42, Derry Area 19

District 3 Championship

Middletown 42, Bermudian Springs 20

PIAA First Round

Conwell-Egan (District 12) 28, North Schuylkill (District 11) 14

District 2 Championship

Scranton Prep 47, Lakeland 19

District 4 Championship

Montoursville 32, Danville 0

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

District 10 Championship

Sharon 23, Grove City 6

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

Middletown (D3 champion) vs. Conwell-Egan (D12 champion)

Saturday

Scranton Prep (D2 champion) vs. Montoursville (D4 champion), Dunmore H.S., 1 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area (D6 champion) vs. Sharon (D10 champion), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.

Aliquippa (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals

CLASS 4A

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

District 2 Championship

Valley View 49, Dallas 14

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

WPIAL Championship

South Fayette 31, Thomas Jefferson 24

PIAA First Round

Cathedral Prep (District 10) 55, Clearfield (District 9) 21

District 3 Semifinals

Bishop McDevitt 40, Conrad Weiser 16

Berks Catholic 49, Milton Hershey 21

District 11 Championship

Bethlehem Catholic 73, Saucon Valley 14

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

District 12 Championship

Imhotep Charter 20, Cardinal O’Hara 0

PIAA First Round

Pottsgrove (District 1) 14, Jersey Shore (District 4) 10

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

Bethlehem Catholic (D11 champion) vs. Pottsgrove (D1 champion), Palisades H.S., 7 p.m.

District 3 Championship: Bishop McDevitt vs. Berks Catholic, Manheim Twp. H.S., 1 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (D10 champion) vs. South Fayette (WPIAL Champion), Veterans Stadium, Erie, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Valley View (D2 champion) vs. Imhotep Charter (D2 champion), Northern Lehigh H.S., 1 p.m.

CLASS 5A

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

PIAA First Round

Hollidaysburg (District 6) 31, Wallenpaupack (District 11) 0

District 12 Championship

Archbishop Wood 57, Simon Gratz 6

District 1 Semifinals

West Chester Rustin 10, Penn Wood 8

Upper Dublin 40, Unionville 7

District 3 Semifinals

Manheim Central 42, Cedar Cliff 20

Cocalico 61, York High 35

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

WPIAL Semifinals

West Allegheny 42, Gateway 28

Penn Hills 22, Peters Township 14

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

District 1 Championship: West Chester Rustin vs. Upper Dublin, Upper Dublin H.S., 7 p.m.

District 3 Championship: Manheim Central vs. Cocalico, Manheim Twp. H.S., 7 p.m.

Hollidaysburg (D6 champion) vs. Archbishop Wood (D12 champion), Milton Hershey H.S., 2 p.m.

WPIAL Championship: West Allegheny vs. Penn Hills, Norwin H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

PIAA First Round

State College (District 6) 56, Delaware Valley (District 2) 19

SATURDAY, Nov. 17

WPIAL Championship

Pine-Richland 34, Seneca Valley 7

District 12 Championship

St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Northeast 14

District 11 Championship

Freedom 49, Emmaus 17

FRIDAY, Nov. 16

District 1 Semifinals

North Penn 35, Downingtown West 21

Coatesville 42, Garnet Valley 7

QUARTERFINALS

Friday

District 1 Championship: North Penn vs. Coatesville, North Penn H.S., 7 p.m.

Saturday

Harrisburg (D3 champion) bye to semifinals

State College (D6 champion) vs. Pine-Richland (WPIAL Champion), Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

St. Joe’s Prep (D12 champion) vs. Freedom (D11 champion), Northeast Supersite, 1 p.m.

