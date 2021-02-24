BROOKVILLE — Leading by eight points with 5:05 left, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team couldn’t finish off visiting Cranberry and dropped a 49-45 decision Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders (2-12) led 41-33 after Kerstyn Davie’s 3-pointer with just over eight minutes left, but Cranberry stormed back and outscored them 16-4 the rest of the way.
Cranberry rallied despite going 11-for-26 from the foul line, but were able to make enough freebies in the closing minute to get the win. After Elizabeth Wonderling’s two free throws cut the Cranberry lead to 46-45 with 1:20 left, the Lady Raiders went scoreless the rest of the way while the Berries were 3-for-6 the rest of the way.
Wonderling had a chance to tie the game on a drive into the paint with just under 30 seconds left, but misfired and the Berries were 2-for-4 from the line in the closing seconds.
Alayna Haight scored seven of her 12 points in the second quarter that saw Brookville outscore Cranberry 15-6 to take a 23-16 lead into halftime.
Eden Wonderling added 10 points while Davie finished with eight points.
Cranberry (4-8) was led by Ava Ferringer’s 19 points. Kaia Dean had 10 points.
The Lady Raiders visit Sheffield Wednesday and Brockway Friday, then wrap up the season Monday at Curwensville.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 19
DuBois 58,
Brookville 28
At DuBois, the hosts broke the game open and broke an early 9-9 tie with a 19-2 run that ended in the second quarter. Another big 13-0 run to start the third quarter eventually led to the Lady Beavers getting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock going in the fourth quarter.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 17 points, the only player to reach double figures.
DuBois had nine players reach the scoring column with Saige Weible scoring 15 points. Eden Wonderling and Hannah Lundgren each scored four points while Kerstyn Davis added three points.
“I was proud of the effort from the kids tonight,” said Brookville coach Mark Powell, who had starter Elizabeth Wonderling out with an illness. “We were a little short-handed missing a starter tonight, but proud of the effort and what the kids did on the floor. We’ll regroup and get ready for next week.”
THURSDAY, Feb. 18
Keystone 61,
Brookville 40
At Knox, Emily Lauer torched the Lady Raiders for a career-high 35 points as she led a third-quarter surge with 16 of the Lady Panthers’ 24 points.
The Lady Raiders trailed 26-20 at halftime, but Keystone took control and pulled away with a 24-9 third-quarter advantage with Lauer leading the way. Keystone led by as many as 26 points early in the fourth quarter.
Alayna Haight led the Lady Raiders with 15 points. Elizabeth Wonderling scored seven points while Eden Wonderling finished with six points, eight rebounds and three steals.