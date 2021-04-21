SENECA — Cranberry scored nine first-inning runs on its way to rout the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions softball team, 16-6, in five innings Tuesday afternoon.
C-L (2-2) scored two runs in the top of the first to take a 2-0 lead before the big explosion in the bottom of the inning. Cranberry added three runs in the third while the Lady Lions answered with four in the top of the fifth before the Lady Berries ended the game early with a four-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth.
“That first inning kind of took us out of things,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “They had a couple hits that just sneaked through the infield and if those would have gone a foot or two the other way, we might have made the play and they don’t score all those runs and it’s a different game. But, they went through for hits and you can’t take anything away from Cranberry as they are a good hitting team and they were able to take advantage of those hits.”
Rayna Watson led the 14-hit Cranberry attack with a 4-for-4 effort with four runs scored including one of six doubles for the Lady Berries. Alaina Hogue added three hits with four RBI’s including a double and three runs scored.
For C-L, Abby Himes collected two hits with two runs scored. Frances Milliron, Kendall Dunn, Regan Husted and Jocalyn Henry each added one hit. Husted drove in two runs while Himes and Alyssa Wiant each drove in one.
“Our girls didn’t give up and kept fighting after that first inning,” said Craig. “We were able to scratch out a few runs, but they were able to answer unfortunately and that’s just how the game went.”
Jenna Biltz picked up the win allowing six runs, three earned in five innings. She allowed six hits, two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.
Cassidy Makray lasted just 1/3 of an inning allowing eight earned runs on five hits. She walked three. Regan Husted pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing eight runs, four earned on nine hits. She walked two.
Thursday, the Lady Lions visit Union. Next Monday and Wednesday host Redbank Valley and Karns City.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, April 14
C-L 11,
Clarion 9
At the Clarion Little League complex, the visiting Lady Lions ended an 11-game losing streak that dated back to their last win over Clarion in May of 2014.
The Lady Lions scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie. Regan Husted scored on a wild pitch, then Clarion pitcher Payton Simko walked three straight batters to force in two more runs.
Husted went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and one run batted win while also getting the win in the circle after pitching the final 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Cassidy Makray.
Frances Milliron finished with three hits with a triple, Jocalyn Henry had three hits and scored three runs while Alyssa Wiant had two hits with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Kendall Dunn also singled twice.