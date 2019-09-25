BROOKVILLE — Both DuBois cross country teams ran to wins over host Brookville, DuBois Central Catholic and Ridgway at Tuesday’s meet that also included Ridgway.
The DuBois boys beat Brookville (20-39) and DCC (23-36) while the DuBois girls swept to wins over Brookville (22-35). DCC (18-45) and Ridgway (21-34).
Individually, DCC’s Jonny Ritsick won the boys’ race in 17:55, 41 seconds ahead of runner-up McKellen Jaramillo of DuBois. The Beavers’ A.C. Deemer was third in 18:39 while Joe Foradora finished fourth in 18:51.
Other scoring runners for the Beavers were Ryan White (7th, 19:01) Gauge Gulvas (8th, 19:22), Ryan Gildersleeve (10th, 19:46) and Jaedon Yarus (11th, 19:55).
Brookville’s lead runner was Bryce Baughman in fifth with a 18:56. The Raiders won their two other matchups, 25-32 over DCC and 27-30 over Ridgway.
Other scoring finishers for the Raiders were Calvin Doolittle (9th, 19:33), Hayden Kramer (13th, 20:14), Cameron Moore (15th, 20:40) and Gideon Waterbury (19th, 21:49).
DCC lost to Ridgway, 26-29, in its other boys’ score. Also scoring for the Cardinals were Joe Piccirillo (6th, 18:59), Shane Paisely (18th, 21:46), Angelo Piccirillo (20th, 21:50) and Aaron Gangkosky (31st, 24:23).
Other finishers for Ridgway were Christian Roemer (14th, 20:25), Chase Hook (16th, 20:53) and Gannon Kearney (26th, 23:080.
Julia Wirths of DuBois won the girls’ race, crossing the line in 22:01, 22 seconds ahead of Brookville’s Emma Fiscus.
DuBois beat Brookville (22-35) and DCC (18-45). Also scoring for the Lady Beavers were Kyra Hoover (4th, 23:14), Morgan Rothrock (6th, 23:20), Emalee Horner (8th, 24:02) and Annie Wingard (10th, 24:46).
Also for the Lady Raiders, who beat DCC (19-44) and Ridgway (19-44), Amber McAninch (7th, 23:40), Sadie Shofestall (9th, 24:06), Emily Martz (12th, 25:07) and Janelle Popson (13th, 25:39) also scored.
Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson was third in 22:47.
For DCC, Jaci Mennetti was fifth in 23:19 while Joann Case finished 20th in 28:45.
In the two-mile junior high race, DuBois’ Mario Rodriguez won the boys’ race in 12:20, 16 seconds ahead of Kellan Haines of Brookville. Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber was third in 12:57. Rudy Williams of DuBois was fourth in 13:05. Brookville’s Nick Shaffer, Alec Geer, Jack Gill and Brady Means finished fifth through eighth to complete the team scoring for the Raiders, who beat DuBois (24-37) and Ridgway (19-44). Jacob Murdock and Ian Clowes, also from Brookville, completed the top 10.
DuBois’ Morgan Roemer and Melina Powers were 1-2 in the girls’ race. Roemer’s 13:39 time topping Powers by 17 seconds. Brookville’s Erika Doolittle was third in 15:05. Ella Fiscus of Brookville was sixth in 15:48.
Brookville split its matchups, losing to DuBois (19-39) and beating Ridgway (17-38).
Both Brookville teams are back in action next Tuesday at St. Marys.