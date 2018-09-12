BROOKVILLE — Slogging through a slow and muddy course from the recent heavy rain, the Brookville cross country teams hosted Elk County Catholic, DuBois Central Catholic and Kane Tuesday afternoon.
On the scoreboard, it was the hosts taking five of six varsity decisions, the only exception being the Raiders dropping a close one to defending D9 Class 1A champion Elk County Catholic, 26-30.
In other scores, Brookville’s boys beat Kane (19-39) and DCC (21-40) while the Lady Raiders swept to wins over ECC (20-43), Kane (15-50) and DCC (17-46).
That’s an encouraging sign for the Raiders, who battled last year’s PIAA state runner-up that has three runners back from that lineup, led by reigning D9 champion Ben Hoffman.
It was Raiders senior Ethan Brentham, who beat Hoffman to the line in 17:58, just over 27 seconds ahead of Hoffman. ECC’s Isaac Wortman (18:57) was third with Kane’s John Wolfe (19:09) fourth. ECC’s other returning state lineup scorer, Jacob Carnovale, was fifth overall in 19:11.
But Brookville put its other scoring runners in the 6, 10, 11 and 12 positions to make things interesting. Bryce Baughman (19:32) was sixth, Calvin Doolittle (20:12) 10th, Dillon Olson (20:30) 11th and Hayden Kriamer (20:43) 12th. Jace Miner was the Raiders’ sixth runner in 21:42.
DCC’s Jonny Ritsick (19:37) and Joseph Piccirillo (19:43) were seventh and eighth respectively.
Kane put the first two runners across the line in the girls’ race with Emily Peterson (22:49) and Raenn Asel (23:18) finishing 1-2. ECC’s Chelsea Hunt was third in 23:36 before Brookville put eight of the next nine runners across the line.
Emma Fiscus led the Lady Raiders in fourth at 23:48. Sadie Shofestall (24:30) and Elissa McNeil (24:54) were fifth and sixth while Jennifer Kidder (8th, 26:12) and Emily Martz (9th, 26:12) completed the team’s scoring lineup.
Dani MacBeth (10th, 26:45), Samantha Hetrick (11th, 26:45) and Aubry Noble (12th, 27:11) finished after the scorers.
DCC’s top finisher was Emily Williams (7th, 25:07). Beth Williams was 13th in 28:52.
In the two-mile junior high race, ECC’s Adam Straub won the boys’ race in 13:49 with Brookville’s Hunter Rupp (14:26), Jack Pete (14:40) and Nick Shaffer (15:24) finishing 2-3-4.
Brookville put the first five runners across the line in the girls’ race, led by Anna Fiscus (17:51). After her were Madeline Golier (18:05), Ella Fiscus (18:26), Teran Viglione (19:41) and Audrey Barrett (20:12).
Brookville heads to Punxsutawney next Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L runs at Karns City
At Karns City, the Lions lost their dual meet decision to the hosts, 25-30. The girls didn’t have enough runners to score points.
Individually, Clarion put the first six runners across the line in the boys’ race, led by Nathaniel Lerch’s 18:57, beating teammate Nick Schill by 34 seconds.
C-L’s top finisher was Braden Rankin, who was seventh in 20:43. Also running for the Lions were Corbin Coulson (13th, 22:17), Cody Whitling (17th, 24:09), Camden Hankey (20th, 24:16) and Logan Leadbetter (22nd, 25:49).
The Lady Lions had Jessica McCracken finishing second overall in 23:55, 42 seconds behind Clarion’s Bella Scott. Morgan McNaughton was fourth in 24:29 and Hannah Rittenhouse was fifth in 25:06.
In the junior high race, C-L’s Josh Kessler was second in the boys’ race in 12:24. Lexi Coull was second in the girls’ race in 13:36.
C-L runs at Moniteau next Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.