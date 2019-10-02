BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville Area High School cross country teams dropped decisions at St. Marys Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders dropped a close 26-31 decision while the Lady Raiders lost, 18-45.
Individually, the Raiders put the first two runners across the line as Bryce Baughman won the 3.1-mile race in 18:48, six seconds ahead of teammate Calvin Doolittle with St. Marys putting the next four runners across, led by Taylor Belsole (19:49). Jacob Schauer (20:06) was fourth, Wyatt Foster (20:12) fifth and Greg Tettis (20:19) sixth.
The rest of the Raiders’ scoring lineup had Cameron Moore (7th, 20:44), Gideon Waterbury (12th, 21:43) and Luc Doolittle (14th, 22:13).
St. Marys’ Megan Quesenberry and Tessa Grotzinger finished 1-2 in the girls’ race, Quesenberry beating her teammate to the line by 16 seconds with a time of 21:17. Brookville’s Emma Fiscus was third in 21:51. St. Marys put the next six runners across before the Lady Raiders’ Janelle Popson finished 10th overall in 24:21 with the rest of the team’s scoring runners Sadie Shofestall (11th, 24:28), Anna Fiscus (12th, 24:29) and Emily Martz (13th, 25:06).
Both Brookville junior high teams were victorious, the boys winning 19-38 and the girls winning 16-20. In the boys’ race, Brookville’s Nick Shaffer and Kellan Haines finished 1-2 with Shaffer crossing the line in 10:55, 10 seconds ahead of Haines. The Raiders’ Alec Geer (11:36) was fourth, Jack Gill (11:55) fifth and Brady Means (12:28) seventh to finish the team scoring.
The Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle won the girls’ race in 12:37, eight seconds ahead of St. Marys’ runner-up Kelsie Belotti. Also for Brookville were Ella Fiscus (4th, 13:51), Winni Zheng (5th, 14:40 and Teran Viglione (6th, 14:47).
Both teams head to the Ridgway Invitational on Friday. Next Tuesday, it’s the final dual meet of the season at Punxsutawney before the Rocky Grove Invitational on Oct. 12 wraps up the regular-season schedule.