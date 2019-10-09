PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brookville cross country team’s regular-season dual scheduled wrapped up with a trip to Punxsutawney on Tuesday.
Both teams earned a split decision, the Raiders beating Kane 22-35 and losing to the host Chucks, 19-42. The Lady Raiders also beat Kane, 18-45, and lost to the Lady Chucks, 21-36.
In the boys’ race, the Chucks put the first three runners across the line as Aiden McLaughlin won in 16:59, 12 seconds ahead of teammate Owen Bartlebaugh while Corbin Heitzenrader was third in 17:37.
For the Raiders, Calvin Doolittle and Bryce Baughman were third and fourth respectively in 17:55 and 18:06. Also scoring for the Raiders were Cameron Moore (12th, 19:47), Hayden Kramer (14th, 19:53) and Gideon Waterbury (18th, 20:42).
Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts, who won the Ridgway Invitational last Saturday, won the girls’ race in 20:16. For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus was fourth in 22:06. Also scoring were Sadie Shofestall (7th, 22:50), Emily Martz (17th, 23:55) and Samantha Hetrick (18th, 24:03) and Anna Fiscus (19th, 24:07).
In the junior high race, Brookville’s Kellan Haines won the boys’ race in 12:14, 19 seconds ahead of teammate Nick Shaffer with Alec Geer, Jack Gill and Brady Means completing the top-five spots from Brookville. Brookville’s Erika Doolittle won the girls’ race in 13:57.
Brookville’s final event of the regular-season schedule is Saturday at the Rocky Grove Invitational.
The District 9 Championships are once again in Ridgway Oct. 26.
In last week’s meet:
SATURDAY, Oct. 55
Brookville, C-L run
at Ridgway Invite
Both teams ran at the Ridgway Invitational with the C-L boys finishing 15th out of 17 scoring teams and the Brookville girls placing eighth out of 14 scoring teams. The C-L girls and Brookville boys didn’t have enough runners to score as a team.
Individually, the highest overall finish from an area runner came from Brookville’s Emma Fiscus in the girls’ race as she was 24th with a time of 22:12.
“Emma is running better than a year ago and should be in strong contention for another state qualifying spot at districts,” Brookville head coach Doug Roseman said.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Amber McAninch (40th, 23:01), Anna Fiscus (53rd, 23:25), Emily Martz (63rd, 24:11) and Sadie Shofestall (64th, 24:12). Maddy Golier (89th, 26:38) also ran.
C-L’s lone runner in the girls’ race was Jessica McCracken (46th, 23:17).
In the boys’ race, the Lions were led by Braden Rankin’s 28th-place finish in 18:24. Also scoring were Corbin Coulson (86th, 20:19), Cody Whitling (116th, 21:49), Brandon Smith (118th, 22:01) and Logan Leadbetter (138th, 23:36). Nate Megnin (150th, 24:48).
The Raiders had four runners in action and Bryce Baughman led the way with a 27th-place finish in 18:24. Also running were Cameron Moore (83rd, 20:16), Hunter Rupp (115th, 21:45) and Gideon Waterbury (117th, 21:58).
“Bryce had one of his best times ever on that course and appears to be in the mix for a state qualifying spot,” Roseman said.
Most important was that the race serves as a warmup for the District 9 Championships on the same course at Francis Grandinetti Elementary School on Oct. 26.
“It’s always beneficial to compete on the D9 course,” Roseman said. “I feel both teams ran very well as a whole. It’s great experience for the kids and it gives us a good idea of where we are at since the course has not changed in a long time and we have a lot of data from previous years. We have a couple of workouts that we do specifically to prepare for that course.
“Most of our kids had their best times on that course or, at least, had their best first or second mile on the course. I think we ran significantly better than a year ago. That being said, there are several very strong teams on both the boys and girls side this year.”
Punxsutawney (80) and Cranberry (99) finished 1-2 in the boys’ race with Elk County Catholic’s duo of Ben Hoffman and Joe Wolfe finishing 1-2 at the line, Hoffman’s 16:49.8 winning almost nine seconds.
St. Marys dominated the girls’ race, winning with 42 points as Mercyhurst Prep was second with 92 points. Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts won in 19:56, 29 seconds ahead of Oswayo Valley’s Cheyenne Mehl. St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes was third in 20:28, the first of five Lady Dutch to finish in the top 15.
In the junior high races, both Brookville teams put individuals in the top-five and the boys wound second behind Bradford among 10 scoring teams, by a margin of 42-71 in the point standings. The Raiders’ Kellen Haines was fourth in 10:10.4 while Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry won in 9:29. Also scoring for the Raiders were Nick Shaffer (10th, 10:26.8), Alec Geer (17th, 10:43.2), Jack Gill (26th, 11:06.5) and Brady Means (36th, 11:26.8).
The C-L boys had four runners compete — Colton Keihl (11th, 10:27.6), Ty Rankin (12th, 10:38.2), Jack Craig (37th, 11:33.5) and Riley Rinker (86th, 14:37).
In the girls’ race, the Lady Raiders’ Erika Doolittle was fifth in 11:26.8, just over 21 seconds behind race winner Morgan Roemer of DuBois. The Lady Raiders finished fifth out of seven scoring teams with Ella Fiscus (25th, 12:22.7), Winni Zheng (44th, 13:25.5), Teran Viglione (52nd, 13:52.6) and Amber Hunter (71st, 16:26.9) also scoring.