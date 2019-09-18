BROOKVILLE — In their home meet opener on Tuesday, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams were swept by Punxsutawney in the varsity races.
The Raiders fell 17-45 while the Lady Raiders were outscored 19-40.
In the boys’ race, the Chucks trio of Aiden McLaughlin, Owen Bartlebaugh and Corbin Heitzenrater was the first across the line. McLaughlin won in 18:23, 10 seconds ahead of Bartlebaugh. Heitzenrater was in at 18:58, 28 seconds ahead of the Raiders’ Bryce Baughman who was fourth.
The rest of the Raiders lineup had Calvin Doolittle eighth in 19:55, Cameron Moore 11th in 21:21, Owen Rupp 13th in 22:15 and Luc Doolittle 14th in 23:02. Gideon Waterbury (15th, 23:15) and Hunter Rupp (16th, 25:01) also ran.
Emma Fiscus’ runner-up finish in 22:43 led the Lady Raiders. She was 43 seconds behind Punxsutawney’s winner Olivia Roberts.
After Fiscus, the Lady Chucks put the next four runners across the line. For the Lady Raiders, Amber McAninch (7th, 25:08), Anna Fiscus (8th, 25:33), Sadie Shofestall (11th, 25:34) and Janelle Popson (12th, 25:39) also scored. Samantha Hetrick (14th, 25:45), Emily Martz (15th, 25:48), Maddy Golier (18th, 27:19), Emma Afton (19th, 28:07) and Payton Ishman (23rd, 32:35) also ran.
Both junior high teams topped Punxsutawney in the 2-mile race, the boys winning 16-47 and the girls winning 25-32.
For the boys, Kellan Haines won the race in 13:37, leading a group of four Raiders across the line first — Nick Shaffer (2nd, 13:48), Alec Geer (3rd, 14:21) and Jack Gill (14:27). Also scoring was Brady Means (6th, 14:58).
The girls got the individual win from Erika Doolittle, who won in 15:26, 15 seconds ahead of Punxsutawney’s Jael Miller. Brookville’s Ella Fiscus (16:22), Winni Zehng (17:14) and Teran Viglione (17:15) were third through fifth while Amber Hunter (15th, 24:55) also scored.
Both teams are back home next Tuesday against DuBois and Ridgway.
C-L hosts tri-meet
At the C-L Sports Complex, Clarion-Limestone hosted a tri-meet with Clarion and Moniteau. Neither varsity team had enough runners to score as a team.
Individually in the boys’ race, Braden Rankin was fifth overall in 19:29, one minute behind race winner Nathaniel Lerch of Clarion. Corbin Coulson was eighth in 20:45, Brandon Smith 14th in 22:39 and Logan Leadbetter 17th in 24:16.
One Lady Lion ran in the girls’ varsity race as Jessica McCracken was third in 22:45, 24 seconds behind Clarion’s winning runner Bella Scott. Moniteau’s Hannah Burgoon was second in 22:23.
In the junior high races, the boys beat Moniteau in the only scored matchup.
In the boys’ race, C-L’s Logan Lutz won in 11:16, 10 seconds ahead of teammate Ty Rankin. Colton Keihl, Josh Kessler and Jack Craig were fifth through seventh.
C-L travels to Cranberry Thursday before visiting A-C Valley at Clarion County Park next Tuesday.
In last weekend’s meet:
SATURDAY, Sept. 14
Brookville runs at
Commodore Perry
At Hadley, the Lady Raiders finished 10th out of 17 teams while the boys didn’t have enough runners to score.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus led the way with a 16th-place finish in 22 minutes, 13 seconds. Also scoring were Emily Martz (47th, 24:43), Anna Fiscus (56th, 25:13), Samantha Hetrick (71st, 26:31) and Janelle Popson (73rd, 26:43). Also running were Maddy Golier (83rd, 27:49) and Sadie Shofestall (86th, 28:08).
Bryce Baughman was the highest finisher for the Raiders, placing 41st in 19:31. Also running were Cameron Moore (55th, 20:06), Hunter Rupp (97th, 22:04) and Owen Rupp (108th, 23:30).
Cathedral Prep won the boys’ team title while Lakeview edged Fairview and Harbor Creek by one point to win the girls’ title.
In the 2-mile boys’ junior high race, the Raiders finished third behind Grove City and Fairview in the team standings, led by Nick Shaffer’s 12th-place time of 12:38. Also scoring were Kellan Haines (14th, 12:47), Jack Gill (35th, 13:41), Alec Geer (41st, 13:55) and Brady Means (47th, 14:17). Jacob Murdock (41st, 14:57) and Ian Clowes (42nd, 15:02) also ran.
The Lady Raiders had Ella Fiscus (45th, 15:08), Winni Zheng (66th, 15:50), Teran Viglione (71st, 16:12) and Autumn Hunter (110th, 20:12) running.
Complete results can be found on runhigh.com.