ST. MARYS — In a four-team meet hosted by Elk County Catholic at Benzinger Park Tuesday afternoon, it was the Brookville Lady Raiders cross country team posting four wins.
The Lady Raiders beat the host Lady Crusaders (19-44), Kane (24-30), DuBois Central Catholic (20-43) and Cameron County (15-49).
The Raiders were 1-2 with a win over DuBois Central Catholic (26-29). They lost to ECC (22-33) and Kane (23-34). Cameron County didn’t field a lineup.
Individually, Emma Fiscus led the Lady Raiders with a fourth-place finish in 22:55, over a minute behind winner Emily Peterson of Kane. She crossed the line in 21:36, 45 seconds ahead of teammate Raeann Asel. DCC’s Jaci Mennetti was third in 22:44.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Sadie Shofestall (7th, 24:37), Janelle Popson (8th, 24:37), Emily Martz (9th, 24:48), Amber McAninch (10th, 24:54). Anna Fiscus (11th, 24:57), Samantha Hetrick (13th, 26:22), Chloe Smith (15th, 27:24), Maddy Golier (16th, 28:09) and Peyton Ishman (23rd, 34:05) also ran.
ECC’s Ben Hoffman and Joe Wolfe were 1-2 in the boys’ race, with Hoffman winning in 17:36, 47 seconds ahead of Wolf. DCC’s Jonn Ritsick (18:33) and Kane’s John Wolfe (18:45) were third and fourth with Brookville’s Bryce Baughman fifth in 19:17.
Calvin Doolittle was sixth, 13 seconds behind Baughman. Also scoring for the Raiders were Cameron Moore (14th, 20:37), Hunter Rupp (18th, 22:01) and Luc Doolittle (20th, 22:16). Gideon Waterbury (22nd, 22:35) and Owen Rupp (24th, 22:44) also ran.
The Brookville girls won three junior high matchups against ECC (19-36), Kane (16-39) and Cameron County (16-39) while the boys were 2-0 against ECC (23-36) and Kane (18-45).
Individually, Nick Shaffer won the boys’ two-mile race in 9:41, 17 seconds ahead of teammate Jack Gill. Brady Means was sixth in 10:44 while Jacob Murdock (8th, 11:11) and Ian Clowes (9th, 11:11.5) also scored.
For the Lady Raiders, Erika Doolittle won the race in 11:03, 33 seconds ahead of ECc’s Gianna Bille. Ella Fiscus (3rd, 11:38), Winni Zheng (4th, 11:52), Teran Viglione (5th, 11:54) and Amber Hunter (8th, 18:30).
Brookville runs at the Commodore Perry Invitational Saturday before hosting Punxsutawney next Tuesday in its home-opener.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L boys beat Karns City
At Clarion County Park, the Clarion-Limestone boys notched a 24-32 win over Karns City in a three-team meet that didn’t score against Clarion.
Braden Ranken led the way for the Lions, finishing seventh overall in 21:14. Also scoring for the Lions were Corbin Coulson (22:15), Nate Megnin (22:30), Cody Whitling (23:06) and Brandon Smith (24:23). Logan Leadbetter also ran (26:28).
In the girls’ race, the Lady Lions duo of Jessica McCracken and Morgan McNaughton were second and third overall with times of 23:50 and 25:18. Clarion’s Bella Scott won in 23:36.
In last Saturday’s Big Red Invitational at West Middlesex High School, McNaughton was 49th in 23:05 and McCracken 98th in 24:29 in the girls’ race while Rankin led the Lions with a 106th-place finish in 19:44. The Lions were 32nd out of 33 teams.
In the junior high race, C-L’s Logan Lutz (17th), Ty Rankin (22nd), Colton Keihl (24th), Josh Kessler (39th) and JAck Craig (81st) all ran.
C-L runs Thursday at Cranberry before next Tuesday’s trip to A-C Valley.