STRATTANVILLE — With eight varsity runners combined on the boys’ and girls’ roster, the Clarion-Limestone Cross Country teams will be hunting for high finishes individually when it comes to the postseason.
Of the eight, five ran at districts last year. The highest finishers are Lady Lions sophomores Morgan McNaughton and Jess McCracken, who were 18th and 27th at districts last year. They’re the only two girls on the roster, so the focus is obvious.
“The varsity girls team is only 2 members strong, but these girls are great runners and we are very excited to see what the season brings for them,” Lady Lions head coach Nicole Oakes said. “I don’t want to speak too soon, but yes, we have high hopes and thoughts for these girls.”
The boys had junior Braden Rankin (40th), and sophomores Cody Whitling (76th) and Logan Leadbetter (81st) running at districts as well.
“Braden is consistent, he shows up and pulls out consistent time and I am hoping this season we can cut some off of those consistent times,” Oakes said. “As far as moving up the ladder, of course that is a hope, but really that depends on what everyone else is bringing, which we cant change. As always, we want to see improvement and gains for each of our athletes.”
Whitling and sophomore Nate Megnin are also soccer players, so the Lions may not have a full lineup as well during dual meets depending on how the schedule falls. Junior newcomer Brandon Smith and returning sophomore Corbin Coulson round out the roster.
“Both Smith and Megnin are going to be bringing in some points for our boys and their attitudes and teamwork match those numbers, we are pleased to have them join us,” said Oakes, who is assisted by Erin Hepfl once again. “Truly, our numbers are overall small, the same number we have had the last 2 seasons. We have all solid runners this year.”
The junior high squad has six boys and no girls.
“We will have to see what the competition looks like this year, but regardless we have solid times and the Lions’ team is going to be finishing with pride consistently, I am sure of it,” Oakes said. “Although we are hopeful and striving for a great season, with no seniors on the team and a really strong junior high group, we have some bigger goals farther down the road.”
The season started Wednesday at North Clarion. Next Tuesday, C-L heads to Clarion County Park to face Karns City.
ROSTER
VARSITY
Boys
Juniors: Brandon Smith, Braden Rankin.
Sophomores: Corbin Coulson, Nate Megnin, Cody Whitling, Logan Leadbetter.
Girls
Sophomores: Jess McCracken, Morgan McNaughton
JUNIOR HIGH
Boys
Eighth grade: Kolton Keihl, Jack Craig, Ty Rankin, Josh Kessler
Seventh grade: Riley Rinker, Logan Lutz
SCHEDULE
September
4-at North Clarion
10-Karns City (at Clarion Co. Park)
17-Moniteau and Clarion
19-at Cranberry, 4:15 p.m.
24-A-C Valley (at Clarion Co. Park)
October
1-at Keystone, 4:15 p.m.
17-KSAC Invitational (at Clarion Co. Park), 4 p.m.
26-District 9 Championships, Ridgway, 9 a.m.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted