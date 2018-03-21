CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Brookville Raiders state champions Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz wrapped up their season for Clarion University last weekend at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
For the seventh-seeded redshirt junior Zacherl at 141 pounds, it was a 2-2 finish that left him one win shy of a top-eight All-American finish. Ortz, a redshirt freshman, was 0-2 at 149 pounds.
Head coach Keith Ferraro’s Golden Eagles had four at nationals, the most since 2012, as Greg Bulsak finished 0-2 at 184 pounds and Dustin Conti went 0-2 at 197.
Zacherl won his first two bouts last Thursday to reach the quarterfinals, but they weren’t easy.
In his first match of the day, Zacherl came at Nebraska’s Chad Red aggressively with a double-leg takedown for the early advantage. Red escaped to make it 2-1, and did so again at the start of the second period to knot things up at 2-2.
However, Zacherl had at that point amassed enough riding time to clinch the extra point, and after escaping to start the third period he held a 3-2 lead. Zacherl staved off a late shot from Red to take the 4-2 decision.
The Round of 16 match against Central Michigan’s Mason Smith was also a close one, though Zacherl remained the aggressor throughout the bout and kept his opponent on his heels. Zacherl caught Smith’s leg up high and swept him to the mat, but once again the two entered the third period tied at 2-2.
This time Zacherl elected neutral to start and it paid dividends when he took Smith down with roughly 19 seconds remaining. Smith escaped but couldn’t catch Zacherl, who left with the 4-3 decision.
Friday didn’t go quite as well for Zacherl. In his quarterfinal bout against No. 2 seed Jayden Eierman of Missouri, Zacherl scored the bout’s first takedown, but Eierman escaped, took Zacherl down and cradled him for the pin with 56 seconds left in the first period.
Then in the consolation “blood round” with the winner securing at least a top-eight finish, Zacherl dropped a 17-2 technical fall to No. 5 seed Kevin Jack of North Carolina State. Zacherl injured his hamstring on Jack’s initial takedown early in the first period and gutted out the rest of the bout against a hard-charging Jack.
The season ended at 29-3 for Zacherl. Meanwhile, Jack went on to finish sixth. Eierman wound up fifth and Red managed to work his way back to a seventh-place medal. Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell, the third seed, beat No. 1 seed Bryce Meredith of Wyoming, 7-4, for the title.
Ortz started the day with a tough draw against 11th-seeded Matthew Kolodzik of Princeton. Kolodzik kept Ortz at bay and eventually prevailed with an 8-2 decision. Kolodzik went on to finish third. Penn State’s Zain Retherford and Lock Haven’s Ronald Perry finished 1-2 ahead of Kolodzik.
In Ortz’s first consolation match, he managed to tie the score at 2-2 against Virginia’s Sam Krivus, but Krivus amassed more than two minutes of riding time and took the 3-2 decision.
The season ended at 26-12 for Ortz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.