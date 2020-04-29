CLARION — Clarion University Golden Eagles student-athletes matched an incredible academic feat for the third year in a row as 51 percent of them achieved Clarion scholar-athlete status, marking the third straight year that more than half the student-athlete population hit the mark. In all, 174 student athletes earned the distinction.
To become a Clarion scholar-athlete, student-athletes must have achieved one of the following: earn a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher; attain a 3.2 GPA or higher in two consecutive semesters, in the previous year’s spring semester and this year’s fall semester; or, as a freshman or first-year transfer student, achieve a 3.2 GPA in the fall semester.
Among those honored as scholar-athletes, with hometown, class year, major and sport listed are:
Clarion
Julia Holden, senior, Nursing, Volleyball
Distant
Maycee Shumaker, sophomore, Nursing, Softball
East Brady
Alyssa Stitt, freshman, Rehab Sciences, Softball
Oak Ridge
Bryan Layton Jr., sophomore, Biology, Baseball
Parker
Bradon Bastian, freshman, Accounting, Football
Jake Whitenight, junior, Management, Football
Shippenville
Wendy Beveridge, freshman, Rehab Sciences, Soccer
Strattanville
James Gunning, freshman, Management, Football