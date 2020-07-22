CLARION — Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced Tuesday that the interim tag would be removed from head coach Deron “Doc” Neiman, with Neiman securing the position of head baseball coach. He previously served as the interim head coach during the 2019-20 school year, and was an assistant coach during the previous season.
Neiman saw his first year as the head coach of the Golden Eagles cut short due to the pandemic, but in the time he had began putting a stamp on the program. He earned his first win as a head coach on February 28 with a victory over Concord, and the team was starting to gain momentum before the coronavirus shelved the remainder of the season.
They were 3-12 when the season was canceled.
In Neiman’s sole year as a Clarion assistant in 2019, the Golden Eagles won 19 games, the second-highest single-season wins total in program history. Clarion had their best finish in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) standings since winning the PSAC West division in 2005, and two players earned All-PSAC status as a result.
Prior to coming to Clarion, Neiman spent time at Erskine College where he served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach, Head Junior Varsity Coach and Camp Coordinator, while also instructing catchers and hitters.
Prior to coaching at Erskine, Neiman spent three seasons coaching at DeSales University in Pennsylvania. While at DeSales, Doc worked under his Dad, head skipper Tim Neiman.
Neiman earned a Bachelor’s degree in Sport Management from DeSales in 2001, and graduated with his Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from DeSales in 2019. A native of Center Valley, Pa., Neiman currently resides in Clarion.