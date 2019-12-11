LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Greg Bulsak and Brookville’s Brock Zacherl wrapped their weekends at the Cliff Keen Invitational by earning spots on the podium for the Clarion University wrestling team, with Bulsak taking sixth and Zacherl seventh by virtue of impressive wins over nationally-ranked opponents last Saturday.
Bulsak started his day in the second consolation round of eight against third-seeded Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State, with the latter entering the weekend ranked 11th in the country at 197 pounds according to FloWrestling.
With the score tied at 2-2 early in the second period, Bulsak escaped and reversed Sloan and immediately went to work. He tilted his opponent and flattened him for the win by fall to move to the consi round of four against second-seeded and ninth-ranked Jay Aiello of Virginia. Bulsak led 3-1 after two periods and upped the lead to 5-2, and then held on for the 7-4 decision.
After falling to Cal Poly’s Thomas Lane in the consi semifinals, Bulsak battled but ultimately fell to Nebraska’s Eric Schultz in the fifth-place match.
Zacherl, meanwhile, started his trip in the consolation bracket with a win over 16th-ranked and 10th-seeded Russell Rohlfing of CSU-Bakersfield. He took Rohlfing down and delivered a four-point near fall to take a 6-0 lead in the first period. That advantage held up the rest of the bout as Zacherl recorded the win by decision.
Zacherl dropped a decision to Yahya Thomas in the consey round of four, but rebounded to defeat seventh-seeded and fourth-ranked Collin Purinton in his final match of the weekend to earn a seventh-place finish as his record now stands at 9-3.
Earlier Saturday, Zacherl, started with a technical fall in the 149-pound bracket. He went to work against Binghamton’s Michael Zarif, recording a couple near-falls and tacking on the riding point to finish the opening round match with an 18-3 score.
Zacherl faced North Carolina State’s AJ Leitten in the round of 16 and the two went back and forth in a tight bout. Zacherl brought Leitten down with little more than a minute remaining in the third period to take a 4-3 lead, but Leitten escaped with 33 seconds left to tie the score. Zacherl then took Leitten down with just two seconds left on the clock to claim the 6-4 decision. His stay in the championship bracket finished with a loss by decision to Minnesota’s Brayton Lee.
Brookville’s Taylor Ortz, at 141, finished 0-2 in Las Vegas, his season record falling to 2-3.
The Golden Eagles host Lock Haven Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. for their final event of the 2019 calendar year. After that, they don’t wrestle until coming to Brookville on Jan. 7 and facing Southern Illinois after the Raiders’ match with Curwensville.