The Clarion University Sports Hall of Fame Committee announced in March that seven new members are being inducted into the 2020 Class. The new inductees include Norbert A. Baschnagel, Erik Burnett, Kaitlyn Johnson, Malen Luke, Rollie Smith, Stephanie Sutton and Anthony “Tony” Vincent.
Clarion University’s 32nd Annual Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies were scheduled for April 24, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event has been postponed and will be rescheduled.
NORBERT “Norb” BASCHNAGEL – 1975-82 Asst. MBB Coach/ 1982-83 – 1989-90 W. Tennis Coach
Baschnagel’s trip to the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame took two amazingly successful tracks. He came to Clarion for the 1975 Men’s Basketball season as an assistant coach under Joe DeGregorio and helped lead the Golden Eagles to an amazing 8-year overall record of 159-67 and a PSAC-West mark of 58-22. Clarion won or tied for first place in the PSAC-West five times ( 1977, 78, 79, 80 & 81), won the NAIA D-18 title in 1977 & 1980 and qualified for the NAIA Nationals both seasons. The 1981 team posted a 23-6 record and was selected to play in the NCAA Division II Nationals losing in the Elite 8 to Cal-Poly. He had the pleasure of coaching greats like Reggie Wells, Alvin Gibson and Joe Malis, along with current Kentucky head coach John Calipari along with so many more.
In the fall of 1982, he took over a perennial losing women’s tennis program and turned them into champions. After three rebuilding seasons the Golden Eagles began to take flight in the Fall of 1985 sporting a 9-4 dual meet record and a 5th place showing at PSAC’s. In 1987, Clarion became the dominant Tennis program in the East Region winning PSAC Titles in 1987, 88 and 1989. Over those four years Clarion won 4 PSAC Championships and compiled an unbelievable dual meet record of 57-1 with the only loss coming against Division I Penn State. The Golden Eagles were 15-0 in 1987-88, 16-1 in 1988-89 and 13-0 in 1989-90.
ERIK BURNETT – WRESTLING – 1992 Clarion University Grad – Geography
Erik Burnett was an NCAA Division I All-America wrestler at Clarion University from 1989 – 1992 under National Wrestling Hall of Fame head coach Bob Bubb. A 4-time Ohio State Champion from Oberlin High School, “Burnie” came to Clarion and posted an outstanding career with an 89-35-1. That career culminated in the 1992 season when he posted a 25-4-2 record at 118 pounds, won the PSAC Title, placed third at EWL’s and fifth at the NCAA Division I Nationals in Oklahoma City. He helped Clarion to an 8th place finish at the Nationals, which also featured Kurt Angle winning his second NCAA Title and coach Bubb retiring after the NCAAs. The 1992 Golden Eagles ranked 9th in the final NCAA Div. I Dual Meet Poll with a 13-5 record, won the PSAC Championship and placed third at EWLs. “Burnie” also had a strong junior campaign in 1991 with a 31-8-1 mark, placed 2nd at PSAC’s, 4th at EWLs and went 2-2 at the NCAAs at 118 pounds. In 1990 Erik was 27-13-1 at 118-pounds, placed 2nd at PSACs, 4th at EWLs and qualified for the NCAA Tournament where he was 0-1. Burnett ranked third all-time in takedowns with 219, 11th in career dual meet points (198) and 12th in dual meet victories with 47. He had 16 dual meet wins in 1990 and 1991, and was a volunteer assistant coach at Clarion in 1993 and 1994.
KAITLYN JOHNSON – WOMEN’S SWIMMING – 2011 Clarion University Grad
Kaitlyn Johnson was undoubtedly one of the most talented women’s swimmers in Clarion’s great tradition in the water dating back to the 1970’s. Johnson, who swam under the tutelage of head coach Mark VanDyke from 2008 – 2011, was a 28-time NCAA Division II All-American, a 13-time PSAC Individual Champion and held 9 Clarion team records including the 50, 100 and 200 yard freestyle, 100 butterfly and all five relays.
MALEN LUKE – FOOTBALL COACH – 1994-2005 Clarion University
Malen Luke was the talented Clarion University Head Football Coach for 12 seasons (1994-2005) producing some great players on the gridiron and very special teams. Arriving at Clarion from Defiance in 1994, Luke had a solid first season going 4-6 overall, setting the table for things to come. In 1995 Clarion fans were buzzing when the Golden Eagles opened up with a 6-1 record and 3-0 mark in the West Luke led Clarion to the NCAA semifinals in 1996 blazing a trail never seen by Clarion football fans. The Eagles posted an 11-3 overall record (including wins over Cal 45-14, SRU 54-28 and IUP 49-15), were PSAC-West Champs with a 5-1 record, NCAA D-II East Region Champs and voted Lambert Cup Winners by the ECAC –signaling Clarion as the top team in the East. The Eagles won two games in the NCAA Playoffs against Bloomsburg (42-29) at Memorial Stadium and at Ferris State (23-21) before losing in the final seconds of the NCAA D-II semifinals to Northern Colorado (19-18).
ROLLIE SMITH – MEN’S BASKETBALL – 2004 Clarion University Grad – Business (Management)
Rollie Smith, an outstanding point guard at Clarion from 2000 – 2003 under coach Ron Righter, was undoubtedly one of the most talented men’s basketball players to ever wear the blue and gold. A four-year starter who played in all 111 games (5th all-time) during his great career, Rollie was the PSAC “Rookie of the Year” in 2000, PSAC Tournament MVP leading Clarion to the PSAC Title in 2001, and a first team PSAC-West and All-America selection in 2003. He ranks sixth in career scoring with 1,468 points, second in three-point field goals made with 261, fourth in assists with 455 and seventh in steals with 154.
STEPHANIE SUTTON – WOMEN’S DIVING – 2001 Clarion University Grad – B.S. Degree
In the history of great NCAA Division II divers, Stephanie Sutton is certainly one of the best ever to perform on both one and three meter boards under legendary head coach Dave Hrovat. Sutton’s amazing four-year career show her as a four-time NCAA Division II National Champion and a four-time NCAA Runner-up making her an 8-time NCAA Division II All-American, the maximum allowed. A 1996 graduate of Fairfax High School, Sutton began her diving career at Clarion in the 1997-98 season.
ANTHONY “TONY” VINCENT – BASEBALL – 1967 Clarion University Grad – Elementary Ed.
Tony Vincent, an outstanding pitcher for the Golden Eagles, helped lead Clarion to the PSAC title in 1967 and was the first Clarion baseball player to ink a professional major league contract. Vincent played for Clarion Hall of Fame coach Joe Knowles (‘93) from 1965-67. He was signed by the Boston Red Sox late in the Summer of 1967 and reported to the Greenville (S.C.) Red Sox in 1968. He posted a 9-6 record there with a 2.9 ERA. He moved up to Winston- Salem (High A) in 1969 and was doing well (1-3) when he was injured. He returned to Greenville and could not continue. He played in Canada in 1970, but then retired.