CLARION – Shae Bloom, a member of the Clarion University wrestling team, tragically passed away last Thursday. He was 22 years old. Bloom was a junior Business Management major and an active member of the Golden Eagle team.
“The Clarion University family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of junior Shae Bloom,” said Clarion President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “The coaches, faculty, staff and students are supporting one another during this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
“Shae was a talented and hard-working young man who embodied the exceptional spirit of being a student-athlete at Clarion,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, teammates, coaches and fellow student-athletes.”
“Shae Bloom was absolutely one of the toughest kids I’ve ever had the privilege to coach,” said head coach Keith Ferraro. “He set an example for all of his teammates by being ready to stand up to any challenge that came his way. Shae was a part of our family and we are devastated by his loss.”
Members of the Clarion wrestling team were informed of Bloom’s passing. Counseling services have been made available to students, faculty and staff.
Bloom was a redshirt sophomore on the Golden Eagles and had just finished his second year competing with the team. In 2018-19 he recorded a 15-6 overall record and a 2-1 record in dual matches before suffering a season-ending injury midway through the year.
With DuBois and then Curwensville, Bloom compiled a 140-21 record in his prep career and was a four-time PIAA qualifier. He twice placed fifth at the state championship, doing so as a junior and senior, and won four district and two regional championships. Bloom was also a placewinner at FloNats and the Disney Duals.