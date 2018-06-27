BROOKVILLE — While the District 10 all-star season came to a close for the Brookville softball entries, both baseball squads get going this week.
Wednesday, the 11-and-12-year-olds were scheduled to host Johnsonburg-Kane, although the weather wasn’t forecast to cooperate. That would mean a move to Thursday.
The winner of that game plays Friday and if it’s Brookville, it’ll be a trip to St. Marys, which received a first-round bye in the seven-team double-elimination tournament.
The Brookville vs. Johnsonburg-Kane loser waits until Sunday in a losers’ bracket game against a loser from Friday’s second-round winners’ bracket action.
In the three-team 10-and-11 bracket, Brookville waits until Sunday for its foe — the winner of Friday’s game between DuBois and St. Marys. If St. Marys wins, Brookville hosts it Sunday most likely at 4 p.m. If DuBois wins, it’ll be a coin flip on who hosts the game.
The complete bracket breakdown of all four tournaments in which Brookville had all-star teams is listed below:
BASEBALL
11-12-Year-Old
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway
Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
THURSDAY, July 5
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
SATURDAY, July 7
Championship
Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner
MONDAY, July 9
Game 13: If necessary
10-11-Year-Old
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
FRIDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
SUNDAY, July 8
Game 5: If necessary
SOFTBALL
11-12-Year-Old
TUESDAY, June 19
Game 1: Punxsutawney 11, DuBois 0, 4 innings
Game 2: St. Marys 19, Brookville 0, 4 innings
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 3: St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 2
Game 4: DuBois 27, Brookville 3, 3 innings
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 5: DuBois 9, Punxsutawney 4
MONDAY, June 25
Championship
Game 6: St. Marys 8, DuBois 2
9-10-Year-Old
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 1: Brookville 28, Elk-McKean 7, 4 innings
Game 2: St. Marys 7, DuBois 2
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 3: Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 0
Game 4: St. Marys 19, Brockway 2, 4 innings
MONDAY, June 25
Game 5: DuBois 6, Brookville 1
Game 6: Brockway 26, Elk-McKean 5, 3 innings
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 7: Punxsutawney at St. Marys
Game 8: DuBois at Brockway
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Championship
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 11: If necessary
