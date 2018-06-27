BROOKVILLE — While the District 10 all-star season came to a close for the Brookville softball entries, both baseball squads get going this week.

Wednesday, the 11-and-12-year-olds were scheduled to host Johnsonburg-Kane, although the weather wasn’t forecast to cooperate. That would mean a move to Thursday.

The winner of that game plays Friday and if it’s Brookville, it’ll be a trip to St. Marys, which received a first-round bye in the seven-team double-elimination tournament.

The Brookville vs. Johnsonburg-Kane loser waits until Sunday in a losers’ bracket game against a loser from Friday’s second-round winners’ bracket action.

In the three-team 10-and-11 bracket, Brookville waits until Sunday for its foe — the winner of Friday’s game between DuBois and St. Marys. If St. Marys wins, Brookville hosts it Sunday most likely at 4 p.m. If DuBois wins, it’ll be a coin flip on who hosts the game.

The complete bracket breakdown of all four tournaments in which Brookville had all-star teams is listed below:

BASEBALL

11-12-Year-Old

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway

Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

THURSDAY, July 5

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser

SATURDAY, July 7

Championship

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner

MONDAY, July 9

Game 13: If necessary

10-11-Year-Old

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

FRIDAY, July 6

Championship

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

SUNDAY, July 8

Game 5: If necessary

SOFTBALL

11-12-Year-Old

TUESDAY, June 19

Game 1: Punxsutawney 11, DuBois 0, 4 innings

Game 2: St. Marys 19, Brookville 0, 4 innings

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 3: St. Marys 5, Punxsutawney 2

Game 4: DuBois 27, Brookville 3, 3 innings

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 5: DuBois 9, Punxsutawney 4

MONDAY, June 25

Championship

Game 6: St. Marys 8, DuBois 2

9-10-Year-Old

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 1: Brookville 28, Elk-McKean 7, 4 innings

Game 2: St. Marys 7, DuBois 2

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 3: Punxsutawney 7, Brookville 0

Game 4: St. Marys 19, Brockway 2, 4 innings

MONDAY, June 25

Game 5: DuBois 6, Brookville 1

Game 6: Brockway 26, Elk-McKean 5, 3 innings

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 7: Punxsutawney at St. Marys

Game 8: DuBois at Brockway

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Championship

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 11: If necessary

