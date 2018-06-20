ST. MARYS — The District 10 All-Star season opened Tuesday and for the Brookville 11-and-12 year-old Softball All-Stars, it was a 19-0 loss in four innings to St. Marys at Memorial Park.

St. Marys piled up 12 runs in its first two at-bats, including eight in the second inning and then it added seven ore in the top of the fourth to eventually enact the 10-Run Rule.

Pitcher Shannon Kaiser tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks. The only hit allowed was a fourth-inning single from Kerstyn Davie. Kaiser hit Aubree Eble with a pitch in the third inning.

St. Marys banged out 17 hits with Kara Hanslovan, Shannon Kaiser and Lucy Klawuhn each with three hits.

The loss drops Brookville into the losers’ bracket on Thursday at DuBois where it’ll play at 8 p.m. on the turf at Heindl Field.

The 9-and-10-year-old softball all-stars open Thursday at home at Baughman Field against Fox-Kane-Ridgway starting at 6 p.m. The winner meets Punxsutawney Saturday at a site to be determined with the loser off until Monday.

On the baseball side, the 11-and-12-year-olds open at home at Zufall Field next Wednesday against Johnsonburg-Kane starting at 6 p.m. The 10-and-11s face either DuBois or St. Marys on July 1 at a site to be determined.

Tournament brackets are below:

BASEBALL

11-12-Year-Old

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway

Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

THURSDAY, July 5

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser

SATURDAY, July 7

Championship

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner

MONDAY, July 9

Game 13: If necessary

10-11-Year-Old

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

FRIDAY, July 6

Championship

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

SUNDAY, July 8

Game 5: If necessary

SOFTBALL

11-12-Year-Old

TUESDAY, June 19

Game 1: Punxsutawney 11, DuBois 0, 4 innings

Game 2: St. Marys 19, Brookville 0, 4 innings

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 3: Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Brookville at DuBois, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

MONDAY, June 25

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 7: If necessary

9-10-Year-Old

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 1: Fox-Kane-Ridgway at Brookville

Game 2: St. Marys at DuBois

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Brockway, TBA

MONDAY, June 25

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Championship

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 11: If necessary

