ST. MARYS — The District 10 All-Star season opened Tuesday and for the Brookville 11-and-12 year-old Softball All-Stars, it was a 19-0 loss in four innings to St. Marys at Memorial Park.
St. Marys piled up 12 runs in its first two at-bats, including eight in the second inning and then it added seven ore in the top of the fourth to eventually enact the 10-Run Rule.
Pitcher Shannon Kaiser tossed a one-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks. The only hit allowed was a fourth-inning single from Kerstyn Davie. Kaiser hit Aubree Eble with a pitch in the third inning.
St. Marys banged out 17 hits with Kara Hanslovan, Shannon Kaiser and Lucy Klawuhn each with three hits.
The loss drops Brookville into the losers’ bracket on Thursday at DuBois where it’ll play at 8 p.m. on the turf at Heindl Field.
The 9-and-10-year-old softball all-stars open Thursday at home at Baughman Field against Fox-Kane-Ridgway starting at 6 p.m. The winner meets Punxsutawney Saturday at a site to be determined with the loser off until Monday.
On the baseball side, the 11-and-12-year-olds open at home at Zufall Field next Wednesday against Johnsonburg-Kane starting at 6 p.m. The 10-and-11s face either DuBois or St. Marys on July 1 at a site to be determined.
Tournament brackets are below:
BASEBALL
11-12-Year-Old
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway
Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
THURSDAY, July 5
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
SATURDAY, July 7
Championship
Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner
MONDAY, July 9
Game 13: If necessary
10-11-Year-Old
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
FRIDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
SUNDAY, July 8
Game 5: If necessary
SOFTBALL
11-12-Year-Old
TUESDAY, June 19
Game 1: Punxsutawney 11, DuBois 0, 4 innings
Game 2: St. Marys 19, Brookville 0, 4 innings
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 3: Punxsutawney vs. St. Marys, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Brookville at DuBois, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
MONDAY, June 25
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 7: If necessary
9-10-Year-Old
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 1: Fox-Kane-Ridgway at Brookville
Game 2: St. Marys at DuBois
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Brockway, TBA
MONDAY, June 25
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Championship
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 11: If necessary
