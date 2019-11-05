ST. MARYS — Historically a struggle to win, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball program surged to the top of the District 9 Class AA pedestal.
Going into the season, it figured to be a three-team battle for the title between defending champion Redbank Valley, 2017 champion Kane and last year’s runner-up in the Lady Raiders. And when Kane’s 19th attack error on a hit deep over the end line gave the Lady Raiders a 25-23 win in the third set, a 16-year drought was over.
Brookville’s second-ever D9 title and first since 2003 came in an albeit hard-fought 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Kane last Saturday afternoon at St. Marys Area High School.
“(Winning the title) was a possibility at the beginning of the season and now we’re in uncharted territory,” said a smiling Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz, who coached some strong teams in her first tenure in the 1990s but never won a title. “The volleyball team is only team still playing at Brookville this fall. Unfortunately, the football team lost last night and the cross country kids are running at states today, so they’re done. … It’s the first time ever that the volleyball team is the only team still in it to play, which is awesome.”
The Lady Raiders rallied to beat Kane in a five-set thriller in the semifinals last year, then were swept in the final on the same court as Saturday by Redbank Valley. It was a flat effort last year, which wasn’t the case Saturday as the Lady Raiders played their efficient and strong defensive game.
The final numbers showed the big difference. Kane had 19 errors on attacking hitting along with three service errors to the Lady Raiders’ five attack errors and three serving errors.
“We need to hit more and started tipping, but that’s all they were doing so it was tip for tip and pushing, but our defense keeps us in the game and that’s what’s going to keep us playing,” Reitz said.
Morgan Johnson finished with nine kills and five assists, Lauren Hergert had six kills and a block, Maggie Mackins turned in six kills and Leah Kammerdeiner finished with four kills and an assist.
“We knew we had to work as a team not get down in ourselves in silly situations. We had to cover all of their tips and really know how they play,” said the senior Kammerdeiner. “I think we knew more where they play on the floor and what we needed to push to and we knew how to play with them.”
Junior outside hitter Audri Marconi anchored Kane’s efforts at the net with 16 kills. Senior outside hitter Kalen Johnson had seven kills and a service ace.
“She’s always going to get her share,” Reitz said of Marconi. “Audri is a great player and they have a lot of players coming back next year and they’ll be very competitive. She played a good game, but when she was in the back, that’s when we scored our points, just like last year (in the semifinals) when her sister was in the back row. We had to capitalize on our points.”
Reitz also praised the play of her sophomore libero Emaa Venesky, who brought plenty of energy to the Lady Raiders’ defensive efforts.
“Emaa had the game of her life today,” Reitz said. “She was so excited and it was great to see her enthusiasm and that spilled over to the other kids. She’s never been here, had no idea what it was like and she didn’t watch this last year. This was her first time on the big stage and she stepped up.
“She was out there sacrificing.”
Kane led the first set early on, 5-2. After a 14-14 deadlock, the Lady Raiders went on an 8-4 run that included four straight Kane attack errors. A Hergert kills gave Brookville a 21-17 lead and two straight Mackins kills gave the Lady Raiders set point at 24-19. After a Kane kill, a service error by the Lady Wolves finished the set.
“I feel like our outsides really hit the ball well today,” said Madison Johnson, the team’s starting setter. “I was kind of hard for our middles to get a hit, but Maggie really stepped up today.”
Kane (12-6) led 18-15 after a Marconi ace and then 19-17 following a Johnson kill off a long volley, but the Lady Raiders closed out the set with an 8-0 run. Two Mackins kills, the second the set point, and kills by Morgan and Madison Johnson combined with a Madison Johnson ace and two Kane attack errors finished off the crucial second-set win.
“It was a very close match,” Reitz said. “It was back and forth and we’d get a lead, but we were able to muscle through. To be down 14-11 and 18-15 in the second set and win, that was key. If they had taken that set, it would’ve been a different game today.”
In the third, the Lady Raiders never trailed, but had to hold on after blasting out to an 18-12 lead. Marconi’s kill cut the deficit to 22-21, but a Hergert kill and Venesky service ace gave the Lady Raiders championship point,
Two points later, perhaps fittingly, a Kane hitting error ended the match in favor of a celebrating Lady Raiders team.
“We wanted to play better up here than we did last year, especially since it was our senior year,” said Morgan Johnson. “We wanted to put our name out there and win it.”
Brookville wound up a perfect 5-0 against Class AA teams this year, their only losses coming to Class AAA champion DuBois twice and Class A semifinalist A-C Valley.
Some other odds and ends from Saturday’s win over Kane:
BALANCED EFFORT — While much of the playing rotation includes the five seniors — Hergert, both Johnsons, Kammerdeiner, Brooke Ganoe — the Lady Raiders got key efforts from juniors Mackins and Megrah Suhan, and sophomores Megrah Suhan and Ashton Pangallo in the win over the Lady Wolves.
Venesky’s libero play caught the eye of both the coaching staff and her teammates.
“She really covered a lot of digs as well and getting to the corners on volleys really helped a lot,” Kammerdeiner said.
IMPROVEMENT — The Lady Raiders finished the season playing their best volleyball, which is any coach’s wish. Going from a three-set loss to forcing a five-setter in the second loss to DuBois was an indicator for one.
“It was more practice for us to get the finals (the losses to ACV and DuBois),” Madison Johnson said. “I thought we really did well against DuBois in the second game and that helped.”
The hitting ability of the program in general has shown significant improvement. That obviously came with a lot of offseason work.
“We went to a lot of open gyms and camp over the summer in Edinboro. We wanted to get better,” Madison Johnson said.
“We played in the DuBois summer league and did well and the younger girls stepped up and started playing with us,” Morgan Johnson added.
JOHNSON’S MOVE TO THE OUTSIDE — Last year’s libero, Morgan Johnson moved to outside hitter and that was a big lineup move for Reitz, especially with the younger Venesky and others stepping in to fill other important spots.
But the move to the outside was big, considering the team, defensive in nature, can use any offensive boost at the net it can get with the athletic Johnson giving the team another option to look for when attacking.
“I was worried about hitting on the outside because I’d never done that, but I’ve always just played defense,” Johnson said. “Toward the end of the season I started hitting well and better and it was good for me I guess.”
“Morgan giving up the (libero) shirt is a key thing,” Reitz said. “She’s been that the past two years, but I needed a hitter and she’s the one for that. I needed her to change and she sacrificed a lot to do that because if she goes on to college to play, she’ll be a libero. Her sacrifice was everybody’s gain. She sacrificed what was best for her for what was good for the team. Kudos to her.”
JUNIOR HIGH PROGRAM CASHES IN — The seniors on the roster were in seventh grade the first year the school finally initiated — started with a lot of effort by previous head coach Toni Tosh — a junior high program, something that just about every school in District 9 has as a feeder system.
It was just enough to convince a talented class of athletes to try the sport, and then continue to grow with it.
“In seventh grade I did not want to play junior high volleyball,” Madison Johnson said. “Mrs. Jacobson, our gym teacher, mentioned we should and kept talking about it. Then on the first day, I didn’t want to go, but we did and I liked it. I didn’t know how to pass or anything, but it was cool to get into it because I’d never played before.”
“Starting in seventh vs. ninth grade really contributed to a lot of our skill,” Kammerdeiner said.
“We weren’t winning,” Reitz said. “The program wasn’t strong when they decided to play volleyball and they’ve come a long way in changing the program at Brookville.”