Team Standings and Key
1. Brockway, BKW, 171.5. 2. Kane, K, 162.5. 3. Brookville, BKV, 135, 4. Port Allegany, PA, 127.5. 5. Redbank Valley, RBV, 126. 6. Johnsonburg, JB, 92.5. 7. Curwensville, CU, 59. 8. Sheffield, SH, 50. 9. Coudersport, CO, 39. 10. Clarion, C, 28. 11. Oswayo Valley, OV, 27.5. 12. Ridgway, R, 26. 13. Cameron County, CC, 10.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106—Owen Reinsel, BKV, dec. Bryent Johnson, PA, 8-2.
113—Trenten Rupp, RBV, dec. Reese Vollmer, PA, 10-3.
120—Braedon Johnson, PA, pinned Harley Morris, K, 4:21.
126—Anthony Glasl, BW, dec. Blake Passarelli, CU, 2-2, UTB.
132—Ethan Wiant, RBV, pinned Nolan Shaffer, JB, 3:42.
138—Noah Blankenship, K, won by injury default over Hunter Martz, RBV, 2:37.
145—Zach Holland, CU, dec. Isaac Smoker, PA, 2-1.
152—Aiden Hulings, K, dec. Cole Casilio, JB, 8-3.
160—Alec English, K, dec. Noah Bash, BW, 7-0.
170—Ethan Finch, SH, dec. Tyler Watts, JB, 8-5.
182—Garrett McClintick, BW, dec. Braden MacBeth, BKV, 6-0.
195—Eric Johnson, BW, dec. Justin Young, PA, 9-6.
220—Ty Stahli, K, dec. Tanner LaBenne, BKV, 4-2.
HWT—Colby Whitehill, BKV, pinned Hayden Thompson, BW, :46.
CONSOLATION FINALS
106—Mark Palmer, BW, maj. dec. Ridge Cook, RBV, 9-1.
113—Cayden Walter, BKV, dec. Dillon Illerbrun, K, 7-3.
120—Brayden Altobell, RBV, dec. Dom Inzana, BW, 4-2.
126—Mason Songer, RBV, tech. fall Parker Fleming, BKV, 18-2, 4:18.
132—Eli Petruzzi, PA, pinned Dylan Kelly, CO, 2:14.
138—Tino Inzana, BW, dec. Dalton Stahli, JB, 5-2.
145—Colton Gietler, PA, tech. fall Dalton Bish, RBV, 23-6, 4:30.
152—Jake Wickett, R, dec. Jacob Cable, BKV, 2-1, UTB.
160—Isaac Zimmerman, JB, pinned Cole Bressler, CU, 2:47.
170—Cameron Whisner, K, dec. Andrew Hickman, BW, 4-2.
182—Teddy Race, K, pinned Hudson Martz, RBV, 4:36.
195—Eli Ayers, CO, dec. Tyler Van Tassel, C, 6-0.
220—Cale Ayers, CO, pinned Justin Smith, BW, 2:07.
HWT—Nick Knowles, SH, pinned Shawn Nystrom, K, 2:22.
D9 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONS
Top 10 all-time, by school
Brookville;113
Ridgway;112
Curwensville;79
Redbank Valley;75
Brockway;58
Kane;43
Cameron Co.;33
Clarion;31
Port Allegany;30
Smethport;28
Tourney Titles, by school
Ridgway;17
Brookville;11
Redbank Valley;5
Brockway;5
Curwensville;3
Kane;3
Port Allegany;2
Clarion;1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.