PUNXSUTAWNEY — Sending three second-day qualifiers to Saturday, the Clarion-Limestone and Brookville golfers came away with just about as much as they could expect at Monday’s opening round of the District 9 Class 2A Tournament at Punxsutawney Country Club.
The Lions are sending back returning regional qualifier Hayden Siegel and his fellow junior teammate Hayden Callen, while Raiders senior David Cable gets to the second day for second time as the trio got under the top-16 scores cutline.
Siegel, third last year, shot an 84 and shares seventh place with Elk County Catholic’s Wil Uberti. Callen and Cable carded 88s and are in a three-way tie for 10th with Ridgway’s Collin Porter.
The second round tees off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. also at Punxsutawney Country Club, which played difficult as usual with very fast greens and some mixed weather conditions that included some light rain.
“I’m happy to get two back,” said Lions coach Jason Craig, who initially thought his team qualified, but in fact, it did not. “This is a tough course. You really have to have a really good short game and putt the ball. You can tell with the ones who do have a putting game are moving on.”
Smethport’s defending champion Connor Alfieri and Kane’s Curt Barner shared the first-round lead with a 78, three strokes ahead of Ridgway’s Eric Christoff and Zack Zameroski.
Punxsutawney’s Zach VanLeer and Ryan Roberts shared fifth place with 82s, two ahead of Siegel and Uberti.
“I’m excited for Hayden Siegel and Hayden Callen,” Craig said. “They’re both juniors and it should be interesting. I was hoping Kaden (Park) would make it in there as a senior, but it’s one of those things. You have good days and bad days. That’s how golf goes.”
Park finished with a 96.
Coudersport’s Brady Streich was ninth with an 87, one shot ahead of Callen, Cable and Porter, meaning Streich is five behind the regional cutoff and the trio six back. The top six qualify for the PIAA Western Regional on Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course near Blairsville.
“They’re going to have to shoot lower,” Craig said. “Hayden (Callen) will need a pretty good score to advance, but he’s more than capable of doing that. From this point, anyone who makes it out to the top 16 has the capability and talent to shoot a low score. You can’t breeze into regionals obviously.”
Cable shot a first-round 86 last year and put together one of his best efforts of the year on Monday, carding a 38 his first nine holes, starting on the back.
“Over course of season, he didn’t play as good as he thought he would, but he played a lot more confident over the last week or so and is hitting better,” Raiders head coach Ben Pete said. “To play his lowest nine-hole round of the year, a 38, it’s nice time to do that. He was 5-over after the first two holes, so he really had to play well after that.”
Raiders junior Hayden Osborne shot a 113 in his district debut.
“I’m super-encouraged for his senior year and we have a bunch of guys on the team that are looking to improve and getting this crucial piece of experience and shows what he has to do to get there,” Pete said. “Now they can see how much they can improve just by playing and next year hopefully you’ll see improvement.”
Ridgway ended Punxsutawney’s two-year Class 2A team title run, by shooting a four-man score of 344 to beat the Chucks by three strokes. The Elkers qualified three golfers for Saturday with Christoff, Zameroski and Porter. The Chucks also send three to Saturday with VanLeer, Roberts and Sean Deeley.