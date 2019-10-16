DuBois has a new football home waiting for it next fall.
The District 9 Football League voted to invite the district’s largest school to be part of the Large School Division starting in 2020, making it 22 of the district’s 23 teams in one of the three divisions of the league that was formed prior to last season.
Clearfield is the lone school not playing in the league, it’s last connection with the old District 9 League ending after the 2006 season.
For DuBois, it’s a move for a football program that’s struggling of late. The Beavers headed into the weekend looking for their first win of the year with the last winning season coming in 2016.
But just as much of a concern was DuBois’ schedule that was short on natural rivals and long on travel. That led to talk about looking to join the new District 9 League.
D9 League President Dave Osborne of Brookville said the league welcomed the Beavers in with a mandatory 75-percent vote.
“The membership feels like DuBois has been a good partner in all of our athletics and feels the same way DuBois felt in that they deserve a home here,” Osborne said. “We think it’s nice because we’ll have those natural rivalries by geography — Brookville and St. Marys and Punxsutawney and they may be able to play Clearfield, all those big events where you get both bands and a lot of people. It’ll be good for a lot involved.”
In the approved schedule for next year, the Beavers are in the Large School with those old D9 League rivals mentioned above along with Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau and Ridgway. They’ll have nine games locked in with one non-league date available.
The domino effect to DuBois joining the Large School is Brockway moving to the Small School South Division.
Beavers head coach Justin Marshall graduated in the late 1990s, back when the Beavers held dual membership in the D9 League and Allegheny Football Conference, which consisted of the Beavers, State College, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, McDowell and Erie Central. They left that league when it dissolved after the 1999 season.
It’s certainly a traditional switch-up for the Beavers, who will be playing an even smaller schedule in their new league setup.
And if you look at the current standings, the biggest classifications — Punxsutawney (Class AAA), St. Marys (Class AAA) and Bradford (Class AAAA) are a combined 4-17 in the Large School Division. St. Marys has three of those wins, ending a 22-game losing streak earlier in the year with two wins against Punxsutawney and Bradford. The Owls beat the Chucks in the other win among that trio. Add in winless DuBois, although its not playing the same schedule at the moment, and the four of the biggest five schools in D9 are 4-24. Clearfield is 6-1 in the Mountain League.
“We talked about (size) and some of our history helps,” Osborne said. “At a time when the KSAC brought in Punxsy, Brookville and St. Marys, there were worries about the same thing. The AML brought in Bradford and worried about the same thing and I think once it happened, we realized it wasn’t that bad of a thing. That recent history helped ease that concern.
“We’ve tried to put a league together with like ability schools together. Sometimes they’re the same size, sometimes they’re not. I think one of the other things that the membership felt was that it’s not if but when we lose more football schools, we’d be crazy not to accept a new school in. We need schools that have football.”
Brockway, members of the Large School over the first cycle of the new league, will join the Small School South with Redbank Valley, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Union/A-C Valley and Keystone.
The Rovers play those five teams along with Smethport, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany. See the accompanying story with the schedules listed.
Where the now-Class AA Rovers fall into the next classification cycle that begins next school year is still unknown, but that’s not what the league uses at its sole determination of where programs get placed anyway. The whole Large School Division is Class AA or larger right now with the only other Class AA team — Keystone — in the Small School South. The rest of the two small school divisions are Class A teams.
“In a lot of cases, the enrollment does put you in a box,” Osborne said. “Obviously, DuBois, regardless of record, is going to be in the biggest division. But we looked at about six different schedules and basically what it came down to was that the majority of membership was happy with what we have and it was a long time in the making. We felt it’d be an easy transition and all the while helping out Brockway through a tough cycle coming.”
Not holding class size as the be-all, end-all determination on league and division makeup, the current setup actually has the 10 biggest football schools in the district in the Large School with Keystone sitting at No. 11 and a member of the Small School South.
The new cycle numbers will be known around the end of the calendar year and schools will be sending in their new number — in football’s case, this year’s eighth through 11th grade boys total with some other formulas thrown in there regarding co-ops and vo-tech students — and a handful of middle-ground schools could be playing in the Large School as a Class A or in one of the Small School division.
To note:
— This cycle’s maximum number for a Class A football school is 132 and that number could change as well after the PIAA gets all of its data collected. Redbank Valley was 131 with Curwensville at 131. Keystone was just above that in Class AA at 133. Brockway, with DuBois Central, had a number of 149. Grecco thinks it could drop into a high-Class A, but he’s obviously not sure.
— On the other end in Class AA, which had an upper threshold of 199, Clarion’s co-op adjusted number with C-L and North Clarion included was 190. Ridgway, with Johnsonburg included, was at 146.
But, as mentioned above, it’s not solely about enrollment. The time to get DuBois in and a schedule worked out was now.
“Our schedules aren’t built on classifications, so why wait?” Osborne said. “If we do have schools with bye weeks, now they have the most time and ability to go out and find an opponent with the same bye week.”