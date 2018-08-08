RIDGWAY — The newly-formed D9 Football League debuted with its own media day last Wednesday at Aiello’s Cafe and right off the bat, the league announced its favorites.
According to the coaches, that is.
The poll asked each coach to list their top three teams, not including his own, and the top three vote-getters were ranked for release.
The Raiders got the Large School nod, followed by Clarion and Bradford. Naturally, head coach Scott Park shuddered a little bit.
“Ouch, is my reaction,” Park said after that pronouncement made by League President and Brookville athletic director Dave Osborn. “I guess that puts the bull’s eye on our backs right away. It’s interesting and surprising to me … But I’m a guy who thinks you have to prove yourself. Until someone knocks off Clarion, I kind of tend to look at them and Kane. I know Bradford has a lot coming back and are primed too, but I think until someone can knock off Clarion … We didn’t come close. It’ll be interesting.”
Indeed it will be. The Raiders, who lost twice last year to the Bobcats, 58-22 during the regular season and 55-12 in the D9 Class 2A playoffs.
They’ll play the Bobcats again (at CUP, Sept. 14) along with Bradford in the season-opener at home on Aug. 24.
The Raiders have a 10-game schedule, their first nine league games in the new format. They also face Brockway, Punxsutawney, Karns City, Moniteau, St. Marys, Kane and Ridgway before a non-league game at DuBois on Oct. 26.
Every coach agrees, in the Large School for sure at least, that the quality of schedule will lead to a challenging season.
“People have to understand that we may play better football this year than last year, but our record may not be as good,” Park said. “The schedule is going to be a lot tougher and we won’t have the ability to come in flat and still win football games. There were games where we came out flat. Slow starts won’t be our friend with the schedule we’re playing this year.
“As a coaching staff, that’s going to be our challenge, to have the kids ready to go top-notch, week in and week out. There are no slouches.”
Clarion-Limestone is in the new Small School South Division and its top-three ranking release had Curwensville, Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic at the top.
The Lions play those three along with divisional foes Union/A-C Valley (season-opener at home Aug. 24) and Keystone. They’ll also play Small School North teams Smethport, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred and Port Allegany to round out their nine-game schedule.
“I’m excited,” Lions head coach Dave Eggleton said. “The new league is an exciting thing and we’ll be traveling to places I’ve never been before. These guys haven’t been there either.”
The Small School North top-three rankings had Smethport, Otto-Eldred and Coudersport as its favorites. The other teams in the north are Sheffield and Cameron County.
This week’s preseason schedule has heat acclimation workouts leading into the start of the tradition full practice schedule next Monday. Scrimmages across D9 are set for one week only this year on Aug. 18 and Brookville, along with Sheffield, travels to Clarion-Limestone for a 10 a.m. tri-scrimmage.
Some other odds and ends from media day:
BROOKVILLE
Park said that while he has his all-state receiver back in senior Bryan Dworek and 2,800-yard quarterback returning in sophomore Jack Krug, the big key will be finding a running back and a defensive end to fill the holes left by graduated 900-yard rusher Brandon McGranor and sack leader John Frank.
The defense will be making a change in scheme as well. “We’re going to go with a 4-3 setup and that’s designed to make us play downhill first and faster, so we’re looking to offset some other things,” Park said.
Seniors Cabe Park and Braden MacBeth were the players representing the Raiders at media day.
Park feels another offseason with the Raiders’ spread offense will only make them more dangerous, and efficient.
“I don’t think we’ll have as many slow starts because we have the offense figured out,” he said. “It was fun going into the season, because you figured you were going to score.”
Park went into the season mostly as a defensive player, at outside linebacker actually despite his small size. He wound up being a big playmaker on both sides of the ball. He ranked fourth in tackles per game with four sacks. He recovered three fumbles, forced one, and returned one for a touchdown.
“I wanted to play corner or safety and they needed an outside linebacker and kind of threw me in there,” Park said. “I didn’t expect much. The challenge was getting around the big linemen who were pulling, but I used my speed to get around them. It was pretty fun.”
Despite just nine receptions and two carries, Park scored eight touchdowns and tied for third on the team in scoring with 52 points.
“That’s why I scored so many times on my nine catches,” Park smiled. “They were worried about Bryan (Dworek) and forgot about the rest of us.”
MacBeth ranked fifth on the team in tackles and made three sacks from his defensive end spot. He hops that his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery gets him back three or four games into the season.
“I just want to do my part this year,” MacBeth said. “We had some lopsided wins last year with our offense, but it could’ve been more lopsided with the defense. … This year, even though we have a lot returning, a lot of the players we have back stepped up last year when we were blowing teams out and got playing time. Hopefully, we don’t have a slow start.”
C-L
Eggleton once again has low numbers waiting for him this year as he’ll take 19 into the season, slightly lower than last year.
“We’re dressing 19 guys for the first game, that’s our goal,” he said. “We’ll try to avoid injury get guys in shape, but be smart and get the work in without beating each other up.”
With losses to graduation, he’s ready to plug in the vacant spots with new players.
“We had to replace Brenden (Makray) quarterback, but it’s going well,” Eggleton said. “Colby Himes was at receiver, but he’s going to slate in at quarterback. We lost Riley Hummell, but we are bringing back Ayden Wiles and Austin Newcomb. They were running backs last year, but you can line them up just about anywhere, real versatile kids.
“The big key is our offensive line coming back. We bring back four from last year and we’re moving Mitch Knepp from tight end to offensive tackle. He was a sixth lineman out there for us and a good blocker. I think our O-line is going to be phenomenal this year.”
Attending media day with Eggleton were seniors Justin Goodman and Jimmy Gunning, both linemen on both sides of the ball. Goodman and Gunning were a guard and center respectively on offense, and both on the line on defense.
“It always starts at the line, but we’re hitting first,” Goodman said. “I feel our backs are just as good as last year and I’m not too worried about it. I’ve played with most of the kids quite some time now and they’re my boys and I think we can pull through.”
Goodman prefers defense over his spot on offense.
“I love defense,” he said. “I like going through the line hitting who I can as hard as I can. If they go down, I don’t really care, I want to hit them as hard as I can and I don’t care what happens to me or them. I just go.”
Gunning loves offense first, and he’s still working with Himes, his new QB.
“It still needs to come a little bit, but we’ve been best friends for a long time,” Gunning said. “I like the offensive line. I’ve been doing it my whole life and defense is a little more shaky for me. I’m new and will work on it more this year.”
