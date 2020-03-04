ST. MARYS — Madeline Golier’s state berth in the 200-yard individual medley was not the only highlight for the Brookville Lady Raiders at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships held at St. Marys Area High School.
Several season-best times dotted the team’s performance list as the Lady Raiders finished third in the team standings with 207 points, placing behind champion Clearfield (398) and St. Marys (300) and ahead of Bradford (163).
Junior Emma Fiscus, along with her third in the IM and legs on the second-place 200 medley and third on the 200 freestyle relay, was fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:59.32). She was edged by Golier for the second spot in the IM race and turned in solid legs in the relays.
“Emma is an incredibly hard worker,” coach Ray Doolittle said. “She and Maddie, it’s interesting to watch them in the IM because throughout the season, Maddie is strong on the front half with the Fly and Back and Emma is generally stronger with the endurance and bringing it home with the freestyle, so they kind of yo-yo back and forth a little bit. Give Emma credit. She was closing in the IM race.”
While Golier cut almost six seconds off her IM time, Fiscus shaved four seconds off hers.
Sophomore Sadie Shofestall, who swam legs on those top-three relays, finished third in both the 50 freestyle and (26.07) and 100 breaststroke (1:17.01), cutting bout a quarter-second off her best times in both races.
“When you’re talking going 50 all out, even a little bit of a time drop is a win, and there are a couple girls a little bit faster in front of her, but she’s a sophomore who is continuing to get faster so there’s a lot to be said for that,” Doolittle said.
Sophomore Emma Afton had the Lady Raiders’ other top-four finish with a fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:15.07), cutting over a half-second off her seeded time.
“She looked great in the 100 butterfly,” Doolittle said. “She worked hard all season too but there was an uptick even during the taper week I would have to tell her to take it easy on the fly because I wanted her fresh for Friday. I didn’t want her worn out, but you could tell she was gunning for it.”
Afton also finished 12th in the 200 freestyle and swam a leg on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay with Grace Park, Kendra Himes and Julia Bailey.
Other Lady Raiders finishes:
— In addition to her legs on the third-place 200 freestyle relay and fourth-place 400 freestyle relay, the sophomore Bailey was eighth in the 100 freestyle and 13th in the 50 freestyle.
— Sophomore Chloe Smith was 10th in the 500 freestyle and 13th in the 200 freestyle.
— Senior Sydney Barto finished 11th in the 500 freestyle and 15th in the 200 freestyle.
— Freshman Grace Park was seventh in the 100 butterfly, eighth in the 200 IM and swam a leg on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay.
— Freshman Kendra Himes finished 12th in the 100 freestyle and 15th in the 50 freestyle, and swam on the 400 freestyle relay.
— Freshman Audrey Barrett was 11th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 50 freestyle.
— Senior Dani Maring and freshman Emma Reynolds were 14th and 15th in the 100 freestyle. Maring also finished 14th in the 100 backstroke while Reynolds finished ninth in the 100 breaststroke.
— Senior Kara Foster was 13th in the 500 freestyle, junior Audrey Park and senior Lakota Dunn were 13th and 15th in the 100 backstroke, and freshman Taryn Hoffman finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke.