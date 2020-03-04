ST. MARYS — Completing the season with several personal-best times, the Brookville Raiders wound up third out of five teams at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Marys Area High School.
That was the mission. Swim fast, focus on season-bests and the finishes take care of themselves.
First-year head coach Ray Doolittle was more than pleased with both squads and how they approached districts.
“I can’t say every single kid dropped times in every single event, but if you look across the board and if somebody wasn’t battling bronchitis or something like that, they were having some very good races,” Doolittle said. “And in a sport where sometimes you’re measuring improvement by tenths of a second, we saw kids dropping two, four, seven, nine seconds sometimes, so that was stellar.”
For the Raiders, sophomore Calvin Doolittle improved on his own team record in the 200-yard individual medley with a third-place time of 2:06.51, finishing .22 seconds behind Clearfield’s Noah Jordan and almost four seconds behind Clearfield’s first-place Leif Hoffman, a sophomore.
He also swam a leg on the runner-up 200 medley relay that also included his senior brother Luc, senior Donavan Hoffman and freshman Brody Barto. The same foursome was third in the 400 freestyle relay, cutting over five seconds off its best time.
Calvin also was second in the 100 butterfly, cutting about a second off his best time with a 56.66 and just under two seconds behind Clearfield freshman Mason Marshall.
“That’s a chunk of time coming off for Calvin in the IM and it’s sort of bittersweet because swimmers like Calvin and Sadie and Maddie, they show up to win,” Coach Doolittle said. “You’re happy you improve, but they wanted to win. So there’s a little bit of bittersweet there but, again, to be to be improving and dropping time and swimming your best is all we can ask of anybody.”
Barto finished fourth in the both the 100 and 200 freestyles with breakthrough times. He cut four seconds off his 200 freestyle and finished with a sub-two minute time of 1:58.41. He went under 52 seconds in the 100 freestyle with a 51.98, almost a second faster than his previous best.
“It’s somewhat of an incomplete list but when we look over the honor roll of Brookville swimming history, the sub-two 200 free is in some elite company with seniors. So for him to do that as freshman is impressive,” Doolittle said.
Hoffman was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.39) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:2:16.15), cutting time of his best races in both.
The senior Luc Doolittle was sixth in both the 200 and 500 freestyles with significant time drops, seven seconds in the 200 and a whopping 10 in the 500.
“I keep saying about the bronchitis from some of these kids in the distance lane, but to see Luc pretty healthy on district day, and to bring home his last senior meet like that was moving in a very proud moment as a dad and a coach,” Coach Doolittle said.
Sophomore Bay Harper turned in two top-five individual performance, placing fourth behind Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.89) by cutting off almost five seconds from his best time and finishing fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.74) with a personal-best time by over a half-second.
“This is Bay’s second year of swimming, he’s a sophomore and he’s still learning how to swim to some respect and tweaking his form, but he goes into every race to do his best and he’s upset if he looks up at the scoreboard and not see the time that he was gunning for,” Doolittle said. “He just absolutely took it to another level.”
Harper swam a leg on the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay with sophomore Shawn Foster, and freshmen Christian Ganoe and Hunter Rupp.
Also for the Raiders:
— Ganoe finished 12th in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Rupp was 13th in the 50 freestyle.
— Foster finished eighth in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Freshman Gideon Waterbury was 16th in the 50 freestyle.
Doolittle credited the swimming feeder system for much of the success of the varsity program.
“A lot of the success we’re seeing now is a credit to Megan Matson, Jodie Golier and the YMCA program,” he said. “We’re getting kids at the high school now who have terrific technique, they have an immense work ethic and learned how to work hard, which is over half the battle whenever you’re talking about young kids. They know how to suffer through the hard practices, and the YMCA program is feeding us some kids who can do any event, any stroke, anything we asked of them. They’re coming here capable of doing that.