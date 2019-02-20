HYDE — Coming off a strong finish to the season with a fourth-place finish at the PIAA Duals two weeks ago, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team jumps into the individual postseason starting this weekend at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament held once again at Clearfield Area High School.
And like the dual meet outlook in District 9 two week ago, the Raiders will have to wrestle well to earn their sixth straight team title and eighth in the past nine years.
While the Raiders and Redbank Valley are the only two teams fielding a full 14-man postseason lineup in what’s probably the smallest field in history of the tournament since two classifications began in the mid-1970s. Thirteen teams are sending just 134 wrestlers to Clearfield.
Quality-wise, the Raiders, Bulldogs, Brockway and Kane each have eight wrestlers seeded in the top four — the top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon March 1-2. The Raiders, Brockway, Kane and Port Allegany all have three No. 1 seeds.
For the Raiders, they have freshman Owen Reinsel at 106 pounds, junior Elliot Park at 170 and junior Colby Whitehill with No. 1 seeds. Seniors Tanner LaBenne and Cabe Park are seeded No. 2 at 220 and 132, sophomore Cayden Walter is seeded No. 3 at 113, and junior Parker Fleming and senior Jacob Cable are No. 4 seeds at 126 and 152.
Also seeded in the top eight are the rest of the team’s postseason wrestlers — freshman Josh Popson No. 8 at 120, junior Wyatt Kulik No. 5 at 138, junior Cody Hetrick No. 5 at 145, sophomore Wyatt Griffin No. 7 at 160, senior Braden MacBeth No. 6 at 182 and sophomore Nathan Taylor No. 8 at 195.
Like the past few years at Clearfield, both Class 2A and 3A will run concurrently in the school’s two gymnasiums with Class 2A going once again in the “new” gymnasium. Friday, preliminary round action along with quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations, if needed, will be wrestled. With the low amount of wrestlers, Friday’s schedule shouldn’t last too long.
Four weight classes have eight or fewer wrestlers, including five at 113 pounds meaning just one wrestler in that weight class won’t advance to Sharon.
Saturday, semifinals and consolation wrestling start at 10:30 a.m. with the parade of champions, finals and consolation finals starting at approximately 3:30 p.m.
Seven district champions return this year — Kane’s Alec English, Brockway’s two-time champion Anthony Glasl and Garrett McClintick, Port Allegany’s Bryent Johnson, Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli and Brookville’s Whitehill — and 26 of the 56 regional qualifiers.
Passarelli and Whitehill are the only returning state medalists, each earning eighth-place finishes last year in Hershey. English, Glasl, Bryent Johnson, McClintick, Redbank Valley’s Mason Songer and Coudersport’s Eli Ayers are returning state qualifiers.
Here’s a closer look at the Raiders’ district lineup:
106: Owen Reinsel, Fr.
(27-3)
It’s been a dominant rookie run for Reinsel, who’s notched 17 pins so far. He’s pinned three wrestlers in his bracket earlier this year in Redbank Valley’s Ridge Cook, Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley and Port Allegany’s No. 2 seed Bryent Johnson, the returning state qualifier who’s ranked 14th, one spot behind Reinsel as per papowerwrestling.com.
Reinsel opens in the quarterfinals of the eight-man bracket with No. 8 seed Gavin Fehlman, a 11-10 freshman from Sheffield. Cook or Kane’s No. 5 seed Alex Bechakas will be Reinsel’s semifinal foe. Johnson and No. 3 seed Mark Palmer of Brockway are on the other side of the bracket. Palmer wrestled mostly at 113 this year.
113: Cayden Walter, So. (23-7)
Walter was the No. 2 seed last year and missed the regional cut at 106, but he’s back for more in a five-man bracket as the No. 3 seed this time. He’ll open with Redbank Valley’s No. 2 seed Trenten Rupp in the semifinals. Those two met during the regular season with Rupp winning 4-2. Walter dropped a 5-2 decision to Port Allegany’s top-seeded Reese Vollmer.
120: Josh Popson, Fr. (9-15)
Popson is the No. 8 seed in an eight-man bracket, meaning he’ll open with top-seeded Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany in the quarterfinals. The two did not meet at the D9 Duals.
Popson was pinned twice by Brockway’s No. 3 seed Dom Inzana, the only wrestler he’s faced in the bracket. Redbank Valley’s Brayden Altobelli is the No. 2 seed.
126: Parker Fleming, Jr. (10-16)
Fleming is the No. 4 seed in the 10-man bracket and he’ll face unseeded Chris Davis of Coudersport in the preliminary round. With a win, he’ll meet No. 5 seed Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany in the semifinals.
The top three seeds — Brockway’s Glasl, Curwensville’s Passarelli and Redbank Valley’s Songer — are all returning state qualifiers. Passarelli and Glasl are ranked Nos. 4 and 10 in the state and both own one state medal.
132: Cabe Park, Sr. (12-5)
Park is seeded second and he’ll try to bounce back from a shoulder injury he sustained at the PIAA Duals, so he could be a wild card in the Raiders’ plans to win a team title. He’ll open in the quarterfinals with Clarion’s No. 7 seed Colton Zacherl, a 10-12 junior. Johnsonburg’s Nolan Shaffer is on the same side of the bracket as the No. 4 seed while top-seeded Ethan Wiant of Redbank Valley is on the other side of the bracket with No. 4 seed Eli Petruzzi of Port Allegany.
During the season, Park beat Shaffer 7-3, pinned Petruzzi and lost a 5-4 decision to Wiant.
138: Wyatt Kulik, Jr. (17-12)
The fifth-seeded Kulik opens in the quarterfinals most likely with No. 4 seed Dalton Stahli of Johnsonburg. The two did not meet during the season. The winner of that one would get top-seeded Noah Blankenship of Kane in the semifinals. No. 2 seed Tino Inzana of Brockway and No. 3 seed Hunter Martz of Redbank Valley are on the other side of the bracket.
During the season, Kulik beat No. 6 seed Montgomery Tanner of Port Allegany 6-5 and dropped a 5-2 decision to Inzana.
145: Cody Hetrick, Jr. (10-14)
The fifth-seeded Hetrick opens in the preliminary round with unseeded Ethan Fields of Cameron County. The winner will get Johnsonburg’s No. 4 seed Camron Marciniak in the semifinals. Top-seeded Isaac Smoker of Port Allegany is also on the same side of the bracket. On the other side are No. 2 seed Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley and No. 3 seed Zach Holland of Curwensville.
Hetrick was pinned by Smoker at the D9 Duals.
152: Jacob Cable, Sr. (16-12)
The fourth-seeded Cable likely faces No. 5 seed Jake Wickett of Ridgway in the quarterfinals. The two did not meet during the season. The winner probably faces top-seeded Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg in the semifinals. Casilio edged Cable 3-2 during the season.
On the other side of the bracket are No. 2 seed Aiden Hulings of Kane and No. 3 seed Cutter Boggess of Clarion. Although Hulings is seeded behind Casilio, papowerwrestling.com has Hulings ranked No. 7 with Casilio at No. 17 in the state.
160: Wyatt Griffin, So. (14-13)
Seeded seventh, Griffin opens in the quarterfinals against Brockway’s No. 2 seed Noah Bash, who edged Griffin 4-2 during their regular-season matchup. Johnsonburg’s No. 3 seed Isaac Zimmerman is also on the same side of the bracket while No. 1 seed Alec English is on the other side with No. 4 seed Cole Bressler of Curwensville. English is ranked No. 4 in the state.
Griffin lost 7-3 to Zimmerman and 15-11 Bressler during the season.
170: Elliot Park, Jr. (20-10)
The top-seeded Park faces either No. 8 seed Caleb Pifer of Cameron County or Clarion’s unseeded Peyton Means in the quarterfinals. His likely semifinal foe would be No. 4 seed Ethan Finch of Sheffield or No. 5 seed Derek Kallenborn of Port Allegany. No. 2 seed Tyler Watts of Johnsonburg and No. 3 seed Cameron Whisner of Kane are on the other side of the bracket.
Park, ranked No. 15 in the state, pinned Watts and majored No. 6 seed Andrew Hickman of Brockway during the season.
182: Braden MacBeth, Sr. (19-10)
Seeded sixth, MacBeth opens with No. 3 seed Hudson Martz of Redbank Valley in the quarterfinals. That’s quite the start for MacBeth, who lost a 10-6 decision to Martz during the season.
Kane’s No. 2 seed Teddy Race is also on the same side of the bracket with top-seeded Garrett McClintick of Brockway on the other side of the bracket with No. 4 seed Dalton Distrola of Port Allegany. McClintick is ranked No. 3 in the state.
195: Nathan Taylor, So. (17-10)
The eighth-seeded Taylor faces unseeded Devin Geitner of Cameron County in the preliminary round with the winner getting top-seeded Eric Johnson of Brockway in the quarterfinals. Johnson won the 170-pound title last year.
It’s a strong 11-man bracket. Coudersports’s returning state qualifier Eli Ayers is the No. 2 seed on the other side of the bracket with No. 3 seed Justin Young of Port Allegany. No. 4 seed Aiden Gardner is on the same side as Taylor, who lost 10-1 to Gardner and pinned No. 7 seed Matt Berger of Johnsonburg.
Johnson is unranked, but Gardner and Young are ranked Nos. 16-17 in the state.
220: Tanner LaBenne, Sr. (18-9)
LaBenne is seeded No. 2 and opens in the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Ray Shreckengost of Redbank Valley. The two didn’t face each other during the season. Also on LaBenne’s side of the bracket is Brockway’s No. 3 Justin Smith, whom LaBenne beat 5-1 during the season. Top-seeded Ty Stahli of Kane and No. 4 seed Cale Ayers of Coudersport are on the other side of the bracket.
LaBenne hasn’t faced any of the other seven wrestlers in the bracket. No D9er is ranked in the state at the weight class.
HWT: Colby Whitehill, Jr. (29-0)
It’s been a dominating run through the season for the top-seeded Whitehill, who is ranked No. 4 in the state. He’s had 19 pins, two decisions and eight forfeit wins. He hasn’t been taken down all season and 11 of his pins this year have been recorded in less than a minute and all but three pins have been by the end of the first period. Whitehill has wins against four state-ranked wrestlers, including Nos. 6, 7, 10 and 19.
All of that means that anything less than a district title for Whitehill would be a shocker. He’s only recorded one win against the field amongst the eight-man bracket is a pin of No. 6 seed Hayden Thompson of Brockway. No. 2 seed Nick Knowles of Sheffield and No. 3 seed Kobe Bonanno of Redbank Valley.
Whitehill opens in the quarterfinals with No. 8 seed Nick Carinci of Port Allegany. Kane’s No. 4 seed Shawn Nystrom is his likely semifinal opponent.
