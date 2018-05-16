BROOKVILLE — Here is a closer look at this Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. It’ll be a combined event this year with Class 3A, which will run concurrently:
SCHEDULE — Unless rain changes things — the backup date is Saturday — field events begin at 12:30 p.m. (girls’ pole vault and javelin), and 1 p.m. (girls’ high jump, boys’ long jump and shot put) with preliminary races on the track starting at 2 p.m. The final event, the 4x400-meter relay, is scheduled to go at 8:10 p.m.
WHAT’S AT STAKE? A berth in the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University May 25-26. A top-two finish guarantees a spot while athletes can also qualify by making state-qualifying standards.
NEW FACES — It’s the traditional Class AA field the St. Marys boys and Punxsutawney girls for the current cycle.
TEAM TITLE FAVORITES — Give an even more solid nod on the boys’ side this year to the host and defending champion Raiders, who have four No. 1 seeds and five No. 2 seeds. The girls race is close to a toss-up with Elk County Catholic, Brookville, Johnsonburg and Kane all having a shot to win it.
DISTRICT
QUALIFIERS
Seeds listed
BOYS
Brookville
4x800 relay: 6. Kai Sorbin, Bryce Baughman, Hayden Kramer, Kyle Gotwald, Tim Steele, Kyle MacBeth.
110 hurdles: 2. Dillon Olson, 5. Addison Singleton, 7. Cam Hooven.
100 dash: 2. Ian Thrush, 5. Bryan Dworek, 10. Jack Krug.
1,600 run: 1. Ethan Brentham.
4x100 relay: 1. Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank.
400 dash: 5. John Frank, 15. Kyle MacBeth.
300 hurdles: 2. Dillon Olson, 11. Cam Hooven, 12. Addison Singleton.
800 run: 5. Ethan Brentham.
200 dash: 2. Ian Thrush, 3. Bryan Dworek, 9. Jack Krug.
3,200 run: 3. Ethan Brentham, 10. Bryce Baughman.
4x400 relay: 1. Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, John Frank.
Long jump: 1. Bryan Dworek, 3. De-Angelo Coffey, 7. Cameron Hooven.
Triple jump: 3. De-Angelo Coffey, 8. Cameron Hooven.
High jump: 2. Cameron Hooven, T3. De-Angelo Coffey.
Pole Vault: 8. Griffen Wolfe, T11. Tim Park, 13. Wyatt Kulik.
Shot put: 10. Martin Decker.
Discus: 9. Martin Decker, 16. Bryce Hooven.
Javelin: 5. Kyle MacBeth.
C-L
110 hurdles: 4. Austin Newcomb.
1,600 run: 9. Andrew Forrest.
4x100 relay: 9. Tre Haines, Nick Cyphert, Austin Newcomb, Kyle Kerle.
400 dash: 11. Brenden Makray, 12. Kyle Kerle.
300 hurdles: 8. Austin Newcomb.
200 dash: 14. Kyle Kerle.
4x400 relay: 9. Tre Haines, Brenden Makray, Austin Newcomb, Kyle Kerle.
Triple jump: 5. Austin Newcomb.
High jump: T9. Kyle Kerle.
Discus: 6. Mitch Knepp, 7. Jimmy Gunning.
Javelin: 1. Riley Hummell.
GIRLS
Brookville
4x800 relay: 8. Brynn Afton, Elissa McNeil, Aubrey Noble, Emma Fiscus, Faith Park.
100 hurdles: 1. Brooke Quairiere, 14. Rylee Stancliffe.
100 dash: 3. Madison Johnson, 13. Morgan Johnson.
1,600 run: 11. Emma Fiscus.
4x100 relay: 1. Madison and Morgan Johnson, Brooke Quairiere, Dani MacBeth.
300 hurdles: 2. Dani MacBeth, 5. Brooke Quairiere.
200 dash: 6. Morgan Johnson, 8. Madison Johnson, 11. Rylee Stancliffe.
3,200 run: 13. Elissa McNeil.
4x400 relay: 1. Madison and Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth and Rylee Stancliffe.
Long jump: 2. Madison Johnson, 4. Dani MacBeth.
Triple jump: 8. Brooke Quairiere.
Pole Vault: 4. Mattisen Drake.
Javelin: 11. Sydney Miller.
C-L
4x100 relay: 4. Erica Hetrick, Anna Kennemuth, Abby Reed, Rachel Greeley, Maddy Craig.
400 dash: 12. Anna Kennemuth.
300 hurdles: 4. Rachel Greeley.
3,200 run: 10. Hannah Rittenhouse
Triple jump: 6. Abby Reed, 13. Erica Hetrick.
Pole Vault: T5. Abby Reed.
Javelin: 16. Maddy Craig.
