Here are the overall records of District 9's basketball teams by classification going into Tuesday, March 2. Playoff seedings are not based on winning percentage alone this year, only by committee.

The schedule and pairings come out later this week:

BOYS

Class 5A

DuBois;14-5

Class 4A

Clearfield;17-5

St.Marys;10-6

Bradford;7-9

Punxsutawney;5-9

Class 3A

Brookville;18-2

Kane;6-4

Moniteau;7-13

Class 2A

Karns City;19-2

Keystone;13-3

Redbak Valley;13-6

Coudersport;10-5

Ridgway;5-7

Smethport;8-9

C-L;7-11

Port Allegany;3-10

Curwensville;3-11

Cranberry;2-11

Brockway;2-13

Class 1A

Elk Co. Catholic;17-3

Cameron Co.;14-3

Johnsonburg;12-4

A-C Valley;11-5

DuBois CC;13-7

Clarion;12-9

Union;11-9

Sheffield;10-9

Otto-Eldred;8-8

North Clarion;8-13

Austin;6-10

No. Potter;5-12

Venango Catholic;2-16

Oswayo Valley;0-10

Forest Area;0-14

GIRLS

Class 5A

DuBois;11-7

Class 4A

St. Marys;13-3

Clearfield;10-11

Bradford;4-10

Class 3A

Punxsutawney;16-0

Redbank Valley;15-5

Moniteau;11-9

Karns City;13-7

Brookville;4-13

Class 2A

Keystone;16-2

Brockway;9-6

C-L;7-10

Kane;5-7

Curwensville;5-8

Cranberry;4-11

Class 1A

Coudersport;16-1

Otto-Eldred;13-4

Elk Co. Catholic;14-6

Port Allegany;11-5

Cameron Co.;11-9

Clarion;11-9

Union;11-9

North Clarion;7-6

A-C Valley;8-10

DuBois CC;7-13

Venango Cath.;4-12

Johnsonburg;3-11

Ridgway;1-6

Forest Area;2-17

No. Potter;2-10

Smethport;1-15

Sheffield;0-13

Oswayo Valley;0-3

Austin;NA

