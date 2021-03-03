Here are the overall records of District 9's basketball teams by classification going into Tuesday, March 2. Playoff seedings are not based on winning percentage alone this year, only by committee.
The schedule and pairings come out later this week:
BOYS
Class 5A
DuBois;14-5
Class 4A
Clearfield;17-5
St.Marys;10-6
Bradford;7-9
Punxsutawney;5-9
Class 3A
Brookville;18-2
Kane;6-4
Moniteau;7-13
Class 2A
Karns City;19-2
Keystone;13-3
Redbak Valley;13-6
Coudersport;10-5
Ridgway;5-7
Smethport;8-9
C-L;7-11
Port Allegany;3-10
Curwensville;3-11
Cranberry;2-11
Brockway;2-13
Class 1A
Elk Co. Catholic;17-3
Cameron Co.;14-3
Johnsonburg;12-4
A-C Valley;11-5
DuBois CC;13-7
Clarion;12-9
Union;11-9
Sheffield;10-9
Otto-Eldred;8-8
North Clarion;8-13
Austin;6-10
No. Potter;5-12
Venango Catholic;2-16
Oswayo Valley;0-10
Forest Area;0-14
GIRLS
Class 5A
DuBois;11-7
Class 4A
St. Marys;13-3
Clearfield;10-11
Bradford;4-10
Class 3A
Punxsutawney;16-0
Redbank Valley;15-5
Moniteau;11-9
Karns City;13-7
Brookville;4-13
Class 2A
Keystone;16-2
Brockway;9-6
C-L;7-10
Kane;5-7
Curwensville;5-8
Cranberry;4-11
Class 1A
Coudersport;16-1
Otto-Eldred;13-4
Elk Co. Catholic;14-6
Port Allegany;11-5
Cameron Co.;11-9
Clarion;11-9
Union;11-9
North Clarion;7-6
A-C Valley;8-10
DuBois CC;7-13
Venango Cath.;4-12
Johnsonburg;3-11
Ridgway;1-6
Forest Area;2-17
No. Potter;2-10
Smethport;1-15
Sheffield;0-13
Oswayo Valley;0-3
Austin;NA